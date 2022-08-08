Read full article on original website
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Now Has 'The Mammone Rule' To Circumvent The Rules
ANSONIA — On July 12, the Ansonia Board of Alderman unanimously approved the sale of Olson Drive to a developer for privatized use, despite a majority of Ansonia residents who attended the public hearing voicing valid concerns or direct opposition to the sale. I am not surprised by the actions of the Board, as public hearings usually are nothing more than going through the motions, with this mayor and administration doing whatever they want. Despite their routine disregard for public concerns, I am still flabbergasted by the events that occurred just prior to the vote to sell the property.
Register Citizen
Gaston, Bradley seek to move past bitter primary campaign
BRIDGEPORT — State Sen. Dennis Bradley was in high spirits about an hour after polls closed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary against the Democratic Town Committee’s endorsed candidate, Rev. Herron Gaston, an aide to Mayor Joe Ganim and Methodist pastor. The incumbent, whose 23rd District includes parts of...
Register Citizen
Ganim comes clean to panel in hearing on getting law license back
HARTFORD — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim spoke publicly and in detail for the first time Tuesday about taking bribes while he was mayor of the state’s largest city in the 1990s. Wiping tears from his face, Ganim told a five-member committee considering whether to recommend he get his...
Register Citizen
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
darientimes.com
Recount looms after 5-vote margin in Bridgeport House primary
BRIDGEPORT — A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary between City Councilman Marcus Brown and state Rep. Jack Hennessy after unofficial election results showed the two candidates separated by just five votes. Amid low turnout, Brown, 31, appeared to capture 579 votes while Hennessy, 71, the Park...
Register Citizen
Bradley concedes CT primary challenge to Gaston for Bridgeport, Stratford senate seat
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a low turnout primary Tuesday, the majority of voters in the 23rd Senate District threw their support behind newcomer Rev. Herron Gaston, according to unofficial results. Gaston, a Yale-educated activist who currently serves as an assistant chief administrative...
Norwalk voters go heavy for Thomas, Stevenson
NORWALK, Conn. — Here are Norwalk’s primary results, as provided by Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells:. She will challenge U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich).
10:45 AM: Russell Casts Ward 26’s 113th Vote
Erick Russell and his husband (and former state representative) Chris Lyddy, who live on Stevenson Road in Ward 26, walked out of the scorching heat and into the air-conditioned gymnasium at Davis Street school to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections Tuesday at around 10:45 a.m. They...
Erick Russell wins three-way Democratic primary for CT treasurer
Erick Russell, a partner at a law firm who specializes in public and private financing, is Connecticut Democrats’ nominee for treasurer.
15 years for dealer in ‘drug mill’ case
An East Hartford man with a long record of drug dealing, who was shot and nearly killed during a 2006 drug transaction, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a “drug mill” in a Manchester apartment in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
Democrats Tap New Haven’s Russell For Treasurer, Thomas For Sec’y Of The State
New Haven will have a candidate on the statewide ballot this November for the first time since 2006, now that Erick Russell has won Tuesday’s party primary for state treasurer. Russell won a three-way race over fellow New Havener Karen DuBois-Walton and Dita Bhargava of Greenwich. The 33-year-old attorney...
New Haven Primary Election Results
Note: These are results from voting machines; they don’t include absentee ballots. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police, CT senator urge drivers to slow down, move over
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Department is getting on board with a resolution to get drivers to slow down and move over. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Sen. Richard Blumenthal promoted the senator’s “Slow Down, Move Over Resolution” during a news conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Judge Judy’s son wants state’s top judge disbarred
PUTNAM COUNTY – Adam Levy, former Putnam County District Attorney, and son of “Judge Judy” Scheindlin, has filed a grievance against New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, seeking to have her disbarred. DiFiore recently announced that she was stepping down from her position on August 31st after serving six years of a 14-year term. State law requires judges to retire at the age of 70 and DiFiore is 66.
Tensions high in court as 2 suspects are arraigned in Bridgeport double homicide
An angry crowd was met by extra security at a Bridgeport courthouse Thursday as two men went before a judge in connection with a double homicide.
2 Nabbed In Bridgeport Double Homicide Carried Out From Back Of Scooter
Two men have been charged in a drive-by double homicide in Fairfield County that was carried out from the back of a scooter. The arrests took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exactly one month from the date of the murders. Jahmir Daniel, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Jack...
Register Citizen
Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary
Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
$50K bail remains for Westchester mom accused of misdemeanor
Elizabeth Weinstein was remanded to Westchester County Jail for a competency exam July 4.
ctexaminer.com
Beacon Falls Mobile Home Residents to Petition for Fair Rent Commission, Air Grievances
BEACON FALLS —Tenants from the River’s Edge Mobile Home Community in Beacon Falls are petitioning the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after the community’s owner, Athena, raised tenants’ rents by $50 a month, an increase of about 10 percent. At a Board of Selectmen...
