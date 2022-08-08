ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Now Has 'The Mammone Rule' To Circumvent The Rules

ANSONIA — On July 12, the Ansonia Board of Alderman unanimously approved the sale of Olson Drive to a developer for privatized use, despite a majority of Ansonia residents who attended the public hearing voicing valid concerns or direct opposition to the sale. I am not surprised by the actions of the Board, as public hearings usually are nothing more than going through the motions, with this mayor and administration doing whatever they want. Despite their routine disregard for public concerns, I am still flabbergasted by the events that occurred just prior to the vote to sell the property.
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Gaston, Bradley seek to move past bitter primary campaign

BRIDGEPORT — State Sen. Dennis Bradley was in high spirits about an hour after polls closed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary against the Democratic Town Committee’s endorsed candidate, Rev. Herron Gaston, an aide to Mayor Joe Ganim and Methodist pastor. The incumbent, whose 23rd District includes parts of...
Register Citizen

Ganim comes clean to panel in hearing on getting law license back

HARTFORD — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim spoke publicly and in detail for the first time Tuesday about taking bribes while he was mayor of the state’s largest city in the 1990s. Wiping tears from his face, Ganim told a five-member committee considering whether to recommend he get his...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
West Haven, CT
West Haven, CT
Government
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
darientimes.com

Recount looms after 5-vote margin in Bridgeport House primary

BRIDGEPORT — A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary between City Councilman Marcus Brown and state Rep. Jack Hennessy after unofficial election results showed the two candidates separated by just five votes. Amid low turnout, Brown, 31, appeared to capture 579 votes while Hennessy, 71, the Park...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

10:45 AM: Russell Casts Ward 26’s 113th Vote

Erick Russell and his husband (and former state representative) Chris Lyddy, who live on Stevenson Road in Ward 26, walked out of the scorching heat and into the air-conditioned gymnasium at Davis Street school to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections Tuesday at around 10:45 a.m. They...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ganim
Journal Inquirer

15 years for dealer in ‘drug mill’ case

An East Hartford man with a long record of drug dealing, who was shot and nearly killed during a 2006 drug transaction, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a “drug mill” in a Manchester apartment in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Bribery#Politics Local
New Haven Independent

New Haven Primary Election Results

Note: These are results from voting machines; they don’t include absentee ballots. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police, CT senator urge drivers to slow down, move over

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Department is getting on board with a resolution to get drivers to slow down and move over. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Sen. Richard Blumenthal promoted the senator’s “Slow Down, Move Over Resolution” during a news conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Judge Judy’s son wants state’s top judge disbarred

PUTNAM COUNTY – Adam Levy, former Putnam County District Attorney, and son of “Judge Judy” Scheindlin, has filed a grievance against New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, seeking to have her disbarred. DiFiore recently announced that she was stepping down from her position on August 31st after serving six years of a 14-year term. State law requires judges to retire at the age of 70 and DiFiore is 66.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary

Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy