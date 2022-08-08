Read full article on original website
Calvin Klein Unites Four Global Artists to Celebrate Its Iconic Monogram Logo
Calvin Klein has unveiled a new series of visuals, curated in collaboration with Hypebeast, celebrating its iconic Monogram logo. The film unites four pioneering, multi-faceted artists from across Europe – each boasting a distinct aesthetic – to offer an insight into their creative journeys. Inspired by the minimalism of Calvin Klein’s Monogram T-shirt collection, they provide their own reinterpretation of the iconic CK logo. Assembling in a warehouse in the U.K., the four creatives are met with a monumental all-white structure and tasked with bringing their unique flavor to each side of a cubed canvas.
Eytys' SS22 Quest Sandal Takes Hiking Really Seriously
Eytys is no stranger to experimentation, often delving into the intriguing world of shapes and avant-garde forms to create footwear that spans genres — such as its new Quest sandal. Seen in the Stockholm-based brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook, the Quest now appears in either “Black,” “Seashell” or “Sierra” colorways,...
Exchange Program Unveils “When The Stars Align” Capsule With Khoi Pham
Exchange Program has linked up with NYC-based visual artist Khoi Pham for a new collaborative capsule. Titled “When The Stars Align,” the capsule includes a black hoodie and t-shirt with a multicolored graphic design. Symbolizing strength through unity, the back artwork includes a silver carabiner with metallic keys and keychains in shades of ice blue, nebula orange, lavender, pear green, silver and gold. The front artwork features the Exchange Program name in the same hues surrounding a silver charm.
thisisneverthat Delivers an Expansive FW22 Collection
After releasing its New Balance collaboration featuring the 1906R and 2002R silhouettes, South Korean imprint thisisneverthat now previews its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The upcoming series arrives in the label’s signature oversized ’90s styling featuring relaxed and wearable pieces for the urban sprawl. Highlights from the collection include the...
Laura and Deanna Fanning Tease HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x Kiko Kostadinov Women's Collab
Revealed back in May, Laura and Deanna Fanning, designers for Kiko Kostadinov womenswear, have now teased an upcoming collaboration with HYSTERIC GLAMOUR. Taking to Instagram, the sisters shared a video showing a BTS look of a shoot for the team-up. The teaser shows a jean skirt set marked with a...
Crocs Gives a Nod to the '90s With the Release of Its Spray Dye Collection
This summer has seen the evident revival of clogs with the help of Crocs‘ever-growing popularity. Crocs is holding onto the vibrancy of summer, announcing the release of its Spray Dye collection. As a nod to the ’90s spray paint culture, the collection adds a playful and colorful display of spray graphics on its classic footwear including the clogs and two-strap sandals. One of the offerings includes the classic spray dye clog which sees the clog comes in a rainbow color scheme. The pattern stays true to the blending technique seen by spray painters. The classic clog arrives in two colorways, in “Black/Multi-Color” and in “White/Multi-Color.” The classic spray dye sandal is also applied on the two-strap silhouette where the iridescent graphic is seen uniquely displayed. Jibbitz lovers will have the freedom to show off their collection on the straps as well as on the clogs.
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in Black and Court Purple
Continues to expand its lineup for its Air More Uptempo silhouette for the upcoming Fall season. This time around, the shoe has appeared in an all-new colorway, dressed in a black base, featuring a multicolor and court-purple color scheme. The shoe is constructed with black nubuck while the “AIR” lettering is in purple and outlined in pink. The contrasting accents are in yellow which is seen on the Swoosh branding on the toebox and the heel. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
First Look At MB&F's Regent Street Return To London
MB&F has returned to London, with its first retail space in the UK for a number of years. The Swiss haute horlogerie “artistic concept laboratory” hasn’t been available in the UK for a number of years, since watch industry doyen Marcus Margulies closed his Bond Street multi-brand boutique in favor of an ultra-exclusive five-story townhouse on Mayfair’s Berkeley Square.
Jaime Muñoz Releases 'Self Portrait' via Avant Arte
A new limited-edition print that uses car culture to explore the iconography that raised him. Jaime Muñoz is a Pomona-based artist who creates multi-layered compositions that reflect the Southern California iconography that raised him. Car culture, which is ever-present across the state, is of particular interest to Muñoz, who uses the vehicle to examine class, race and identity.
Emerging Brand Palm Bay Skates to Set Up Shop in Margate's Turner Contemporary Gallery
Margate, a local seaside town in Kent, England, is in the midst of a resurgence. It’s home to the Turner Contemporary gallery, Tracey Emin’s art school, vintage designer store Margate Gift Shop, a reoccurring Stüssy archive sale, a buffet of restaurants and homeware stores, and now, the playground for Palm Bay Skates. Founded in 2018 by the husband-and-wife duo Matthew and Sarah Tomkins, Palm Bay Skates now announces its plans for expansion, starting with a pop-up shop that will take over the foyer of the Turner Contemporary gallery.
KSUBI Has Re-Entered the Chat With a New, Limited-Edition Streetwear Collab
At the turn of the new millennium, Australian fashion brand KSUBI held a strong presence amongst the bevy of Y2K brands that dominated retail stores, music videos and city streets. But once the 2010’s rolled around, the hype behind the brand began to slow down. Fast-forward to the present day and there’s been a rekindled interest in the brand – thanks to TikTok, superstar rappers and celebrity endorsements – allowing KSUBI to re-enter the chat with a new streetwear collaboration.
Take a Closer Look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster"
Following an on-foot look at Concepts and Nike’s SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster,” we are now blessed with a close-up in-hand view of the upcoming joint effort. The duo has been concocting a number of lobster-inspired installments since 2008, with colorways ranging from red, blue, yellow, purple and green.
Gucci-Tones Dress This Nike Air Force 1 Low
Gearing up for its Fall 2022 season releases, is preparing a take on the Air Force 1 Low centered around a Gucci-like mix of colors. The colorway set to arrive in the coming months features a familiar mix of dark green, red, off white and gold. This time around, the...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX Comes in "Trails End Brown"
Adding to the frosty white and all-black winter boots, ACG gives the Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX a “Trails End Brown” colorway. The brand’s technical sub-label is gearing up for the colder months with the three shades following a similar variation first seen on the Team USA members during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
‘Ulysses’ Dream’ Is a New Group Exhibition Inspired by 'The Iliad'
Featuring the work of Cindy Sherman, Olafur Eliasson, Jean-Michel Basquait and many more. Ulysses’ Dream is a new group exhibition that transforms Fondation Carmignac into a labyrinth of art. Inspired by Homer’s ancient Greek poem The Iliad, the show presents a disorienting maze of corridors where visitors are faced with a decision: “take this path or turn their back on it, see one work and not another.”
On Running Introduces Roger Federer's THE ROGER Clubhouse Mid
On Running has been circulating around the globe with its innovative running shoe technologies paired with crisp and modern designs, but the Swiss sports brand is set to launch a new silhouette as a throwback to Roger Federer’s caddie days. THE ROGER Clubhouse is known as the On’s own tennis-inspired sneaker, which is originally a low-cut edition locked in with the same formulations found in its running lineup.
M.I.A. Debuts New 'MATA' Single "Popular"
M.I.A. has shared “Popular,” the brand new single from her upcoming album MATA. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the cut features production from Diplo and Boaz van de Beats and arrives a few months after the MATA lead single “The One,” which the artist said she created when she “was in a really happy place.”
OBEY FW22 Is Made for Eye-Catching Comfort
One thing that remains true about Irvine-based streetwear brand OBEY is its commitment to fusing vibrancy and comfort. Its latest offering for the Fall/Winter 2022 season is no different with an array of warm-hued pieces. Dipped in shades of caramel, amber, terracotta, deep rust, golden brown, pine green and lavender,...
ASICS Unveils a Retro-Futuristic UB5-S GEL NIMBUS 9 Colorway
While much of the spotlight on silhouettes has been on its collaborations with the likes of JJJJound and Andersson Bell, the recent GR pairs have also been pushing the envelope. Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS introduced a brand new UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 silhouette earlier this year and now what looks to be a follow-up UB5-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 model has emerged in a futuristic color scheme.
