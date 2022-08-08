ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

KESQ

High school football team preview: Desert Hot Springs

It’s more than football at Desert Hot Springs high school. This is a culture, a team beyond just helmets and cleats, and it starts at the top. “We have a lot of first year senior football players. Because we went onto our campus and found those kids who couldn’t play their first three years because their grades were bad, because they were struggling, a lot of F’s, they were skipping classes. We got those guys and we put our arms around them and they play for us now,” said head coach Errol Wilson.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms

THE LATEST A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect until 2:45 a.m. for the Coachella Valley, including the cities of Coachella, Thermal, and Mecca. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. PREVIOUS DISCUSSION Moisture was quick to increase across Riverside County deserts, with dew point temperatures The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
The Associated Press

Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

21 Criminals Rounded Up In The Desert; 12 From Coachella, 7 From Indio

A close-up of a gun, police badge, and handcuffs on a police officer's hip. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. On Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a probation and parole compliance operation consisting of checks at various locations in the Coachella Valley.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella

One man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a shooting in Coachella on Sunday.  According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department around 4:48 AM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a home in the 84-000 block of Fiesta Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived and located a man with The post Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman suspected of deadly shooting in Coachella charged with murder

A 37-year-old woman suspected of fatally shooting a man in Coachella pleaded not guilty today to murder and other counts.    Cindy Gicela Parra was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily harm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse. She pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday afternoon at The post Woman suspected of deadly shooting in Coachella charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Fabian Garcia
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeing growing demand for active shooter training from our local governments. "We intend to put this on for our contract partners, our community groups, and our schools and that is all being orchestrated right now," said Captain Dean Agnoletto at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He noted the department The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station

More than 200 people were left stranded at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway following a storm. Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, told News Channel 3 that approximately 234 customers are stuck at the bottom and top of the tram. The tram was operational, however, the road to The post Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding

N Indian Canyon Drive has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Road due to flooding. At this time, there have been no announcements for road closures at any of the other major roadways along the Whitewater Wash. There is no word on when Indian Canyon could be back open. Earlier today, rain caused The post N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by several cars traveling on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Bob Hope overpass. Traffic is being heavily impacted going eastbound on the I-10 at Ramon Road with all eastbound lanes currently closed. RIVCO: EB I-10 @ Ramona Road (Thousand Palms), all lanes blocked due to The post Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in DUI Crash on Highway 111 [Indian Wells, CA]

Multi-Vehicle Accident on Club Drive Left At Least Four Injured. The multi-car accident happened around 1:45 p.m., near Club Drive on July 29th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Reports indicate that four vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash, although the events that led up to the...
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found

The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA

Hemet man arrested for allegedly killing elderly mother

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elderly mother last week at a home in Hemet, according to the Hemet Police Department. Ricardo Tucker was arrested after his 81-year-old mother, Lee Tucker, was found dead inside a home with “visible assault injuries.” Police initially responded for a request of a welfare check […]
HEMET, CA

