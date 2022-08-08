It’s more than football at Desert Hot Springs high school. This is a culture, a team beyond just helmets and cleats, and it starts at the top. “We have a lot of first year senior football players. Because we went onto our campus and found those kids who couldn’t play their first three years because their grades were bad, because they were struggling, a lot of F’s, they were skipping classes. We got those guys and we put our arms around them and they play for us now,” said head coach Errol Wilson.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO