Stamford, VT

Ezra Miller Facing Felony Burglary Charge In Vermont

By David Moye
 4 days ago

In this image taken from Hawaii State Judiciary video, Ezra Miller appears via Zoom for an April 19 court hearing in Hilo, Hawaii. Miller pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct stemming from an arrest in March at a karaoke bar. (Photo: Hawaii State Judiciary via Associated Press)

Actor Ezra Miller is facing a felony burglary charge after they allegedly stole bottles of alcohol from a Vermont home in May.

A Vermont State Police news release said the alleged criminal activity occurred May 1 in Stamford, Vermont.

According to the initial report, “several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present.” Miller was identified as the suspect after an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements,

Miller was officially charged on Sunday after officers located them near midnight. The actor was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 26.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that it was unclear whether Miller knows the residents of the home that was burglarized. The police report said the 29-year-old actor calls Stamford their main place of residence.

According to Rolling Stone, Miller is housing a 25-year-old mother and her three children, who range in age from 1 to 5, at the actor’s residence, which doubles as an unlicensed cannabis farm.

The magazine noted there are several firearms on the property, and one source said the 1-year-old child was found with a loose bullet in their mouth.

Miller’s burglary charge is just the latest controversy surrounding the actor, who uses they/them pronouns.

This year, they were arrested for assault and disorderly conduct in separate incidents and was also accused of grooming minors.

In 2020, video showing Miller appearing to choke a woman at a bar in Iceland went viral.

The allegations don’t seem to be affecting Miller’s acting career.

Their big-screen version of “The Flash” is expected to hit theaters next June.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

