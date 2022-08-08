ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This All-Electric RV Packs Luxury, Solar, And Starlink For Off-Grid Glamping

Bowlus recently unveiled its newest Volterra RV, the world's first production all-electric camper. It features 100% more battery capacity than the Bowlus Terra Firma, and it comes with ingenious perks and luxurious features that allow for indefinite, off-the-grid camping. Moreover, the Volterra has enough power to emergency charge your EV while basking in the sights and sounds of nature.
