Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Many employees transition back to in-person working
JACKSON, Tenn. — As COVID-19 restrictions lift and employers are back in-person, many people are starting to transition from working at home to back at the office. Experts say, currently, there are two job openings for each unemployed person, making the power of the hiring process in the hands of the employee.
desotocountynews.com
CEO talks internet, high electric bills
Photo: Kevin Doddridge of Northcentral Electric Cooperative and Northcentral Connect at Wednesday’s Olive Branch Chamber luncheon. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Northcentral Electric Cooperative CEO/General Manager Kevin Doddridge presented part of the program for the Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Wednesday. Doddridge gave a recap of the past year with the cooperative and what it is expecting in the next year ahead.
WBBJ
Bus Bulletin helps guardians up-to-date of bus schedule
JACKSON, Tenn. — A lot of viewers have reached out with complaints about their child arriving home late on the bus. The Jackson-Madison County School System says every new school year, bus routes are tweaked to become more efficient during the first few weeks. “We wanted to make the...
WBBJ
How to be prepared for a disaster
JACKSON, Tenn. — If a natural disaster strikes, are you prepared?. Getting an emergency plan and kit together prior to the disaster can be the difference between utter chaos and calm in the face of a storm. Emergency kits are a necessity that many do not have prepared. Sherri...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Raises Minumum Wage for Employees to $16.44
The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Monday to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $16.44, equalling $1.8 million in salary adjustments. “Workforce challenges continue to affect the city of Oxford just like every other employer, but we are committed to attracting and retaining quality employees,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a video message on social media.
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
WBBJ
Bicentennial legacy projects to leave lasting impact in Jackson-Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration wraps up this weekend, but a few projects will carry on the legacy for years to come. The Bicentennial’s theme of “Connecting Through the Centuries” inspired the Bicentennial Committee to create several legacy projects to leave an impact on future generations.
WBBJ
Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
MLGW will not disconnect utilities for nonpayment from Shelby County residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer utility bills are sky high and folks are broke. Luckily, Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said they can help customers make ends meet. The utility announced this week that no residential customer will have their power cut off for not paying their bill. The utility also said this is a temporary policy.
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
MLGW temporarily suspends all residential disconnects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is temporarily suspending disconnects for all residential customers. In a tweet, the company said it understands some customers are struggling to cover their utility bills, back-to-school expenses, and other costs at home. Customers can always make payment arrangements for cutoff notices online through My Account...
millington-news.com
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on August 11, 2022
NO. P-2022-PR-669 Notice is Hereby Given that on Aug. 3, 2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Maggie Hickey, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his/her Estate...
WBBJ
West Tennesseans address overdoses at local community center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local community members came together to bring awareness to an alarming cause. West Tennesseans came at the Walter Brewer-Bemis Community Center for a day of fellowship with various speaker topics, crafts, health, fitness, wellness, nutrition information, and fun activities. The topic discussed was overdoses in the...
actionnews5.com
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
Covington Leader
North Covington Dollar General temporarily shut down by city over ‘life safety issues’
Shoppers expecting to pop into the North Covington Dollar General will have to go elsewhere for the time being. On Friday morning, Covington Fire Chief Richard Griggs confirmed the store was closed by the fire marshal for life safety issues. He said the fire department received seven different complaints about...
WBBJ
Jackson Art Box project to supply needs of local students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students K-12 are gaining a new way to express themselves through art. The Jackson Arts Council is supplying the needs of many children who may not have access to art supplies or the tools to process their emotions in a constructive manner through the Jackson Art Box project.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Here’s why your MLGW bill is so high
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weather is one of the factors that may have you cringing when you open up your MLGW bill. Some are seeing charges double what they normally would be. People are opening their utility bill and getting a shock. Aren Boddie says hers is more than she expected. “I have never had […]
Residents remain concerned after management claims they paid MLGW bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Management at a Hickory Hill apartment complex told residents Monday that they are not at risk of losing their utility service, but the residents aren’t so sure. Residents at Highland Hills Apartments got a letter from Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) saying their utilities...
Comments / 0