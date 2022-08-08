ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeman County, TN

WBBJ

Many employees transition back to in-person working

JACKSON, Tenn. — As COVID-19 restrictions lift and employers are back in-person, many people are starting to transition from working at home to back at the office. Experts say, currently, there are two job openings for each unemployed person, making the power of the hiring process in the hands of the employee.
JACKSON, TN
desotocountynews.com

CEO talks internet, high electric bills

Photo: Kevin Doddridge of Northcentral Electric Cooperative and Northcentral Connect at Wednesday’s Olive Branch Chamber luncheon. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Northcentral Electric Cooperative CEO/General Manager Kevin Doddridge presented part of the program for the Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Wednesday. Doddridge gave a recap of the past year with the cooperative and what it is expecting in the next year ahead.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WBBJ

Bus Bulletin helps guardians up-to-date of bus schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — A lot of viewers have reached out with complaints about their child arriving home late on the bus. The Jackson-Madison County School System says every new school year, bus routes are tweaked to become more efficient during the first few weeks. “We wanted to make the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

How to be prepared for a disaster

JACKSON, Tenn. — If a natural disaster strikes, are you prepared?. Getting an emergency plan and kit together prior to the disaster can be the difference between utter chaos and calm in the face of a storm. Emergency kits are a necessity that many do not have prepared. Sherri...
ENVIRONMENT
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Raises Minumum Wage for Employees to $16.44

The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Monday to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $16.44, equalling $1.8 million in salary adjustments. “Workforce challenges continue to affect the city of Oxford just like every other employer, but we are committed to attracting and retaining quality employees,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a video message on social media.
OXFORD, MS
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WBBJ

Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MLGW temporarily suspends all residential disconnects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is temporarily suspending disconnects for all residential customers. In a tweet, the company said it understands some customers are struggling to cover their utility bills, back-to-school expenses, and other costs at home. Customers can always make payment arrangements for cutoff notices online through My Account...
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Tipton County Beauty Queens

Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on August 11, 2022

NO. P-2022-PR-669 Notice is Hereby Given that on Aug. 3, 2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Maggie Hickey, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his/her Estate...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

West Tennesseans address overdoses at local community center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local community members came together to bring awareness to an alarming cause. West Tennesseans came at the Walter Brewer-Bemis Community Center for a day of fellowship with various speaker topics, crafts, health, fitness, wellness, nutrition information, and fun activities. The topic discussed was overdoses in the...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WBBJ

Jackson Art Box project to supply needs of local students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students K-12 are gaining a new way to express themselves through art. The Jackson Arts Council is supplying the needs of many children who may not have access to art supplies or the tools to process their emotions in a constructive manner through the Jackson Art Box project.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Here’s why your MLGW bill is so high

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weather is one of the factors that may have you cringing when you open up your MLGW bill. Some are seeing charges double what they normally would be. People are opening their utility bill and getting a shock. Aren Boddie says hers is more than she expected. “I have never had […]
MEMPHIS, TN

