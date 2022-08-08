ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says

The woman whose house was destroyed in Anne Heche's recent car crash is rebuilding her life with some help from her community. Lynne Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, tells PEOPLE the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries, after the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into the Los Angeles residence on Friday, causing it to catch fire.
Anne Heche Under Investigation for DUI, Hit-and-Run for Car Crash That Left Her in Critical Condition

Anne Heche is under investigation by the LAPD for misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run, in relation to the fiery car crash that left her hospitalized and in critical condition. LAPD officials told ET on Monday that investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw on Friday, the day of the crash, and are investigating what role drugs or alcohol may have played in the frightening collision.
Anne Heche Almost Hit Pedestrian Before Crashing into House

Anne Heche clearly didn't care about the safety of others as she flew through neighborhood streets and alleyways -- at one point almost striking a woman -- before barreling through a home. We've obtained new surveillance video showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper driving erratically in Mar Vista Friday. At one...
Anne Heche in Stable Condition Following Los Angeles Car Crash, Rep Says

Anne Heche is in stable condition amid her hospitalization following a scary car crash in Los Angeles. A rep for the actress tells ET that the 53-year-old is in stable condition at this time but suffered burns in the crash. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep added.
Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash

Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
Anne Heche Reportedly in ‘Extremely Critical Condition’ After Severe Car Crash

Initial reports on the health of actress Anne Heche following her crash were serious, but indicated she was stable. Her representative is painting a different picture. Deadline reported that a rep for Heche is now saying that the actress is in “extreme critical condition.” The actress was involved in a major auto crash in a Los Angeles neighborhood late last week.
Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche remains unconscious in a coma five days after she was seriously injured when her blue Mini Cooper Clubman car crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.The accident on 5 August led to a fierce blaze that badly damaged the property on South Walgrove Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.Witnesses say that the crash came after Heche first smashed her car into the garage of a nearby apartment complex.Residents of the apartment complex tried to get Heche out of the car but she drove off before they could stop her, according to...
