High School Football Season Preview: West Fargo Sheyenne Head Coach Jeremy Newton
Big Game James had a chance to catch up with West Fargo Sheyenne head coach Jeremy Newton. He previewed the Mustangs 2022 season and talked about the early leadership he's seen so far.
High School Football Season Preview: West Fargo's Cole Tiedeman
Big Game James met up with Packers starting quarterback and linebacker Cole Tiedeman. They discussed his mentality this season and his end goal with the Packers.
High School Football Season Preview: Fargo Davies Head Coach Wayne Werremeyer
Big Game James caught up with Fargo Davies head football coach Wayne Werremeyer. They previewed the season and what he thinks this years group can do.
Fargo South, Davies Cross Country athletes teaming up to benefit Freshman with Cancer
(Fargo, ND) -- Normally rivals, a pair of local cross country teams are banding together Thursday to support one of their own. The Cross Country teams from Fargo South and Davies High Schools will be hosting a joined car wash and bake sale at the Family Fare off 25th Street South to benefit Clara Motschenbacher.
New Moorhead downtown development plan, great news for wheat crop & Ellison to stand for abortion
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell fills in for tom tonight. A first look tonight at the new plan for redeveloping downtown Moorhead. Great news for this year's wheat crop in North Dakota. In an exclusive interview, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison talks about defending abortion and his re-election campaign.
Payroll issues, irregularities found at Mayville State in audit
(Mayville, ND) -- Payroll issues and financial irregularities at Mayville State are being reported by a recent state audit. Findings released Thursday show the university reported more than 175-thousand dollars in overpayments to 15 employees. The auditor's office also found an additional ten-thousand dollars in overpayments to seven employees. Auditors...
Wrigley proposing harsher sentences for violent criminals following Fargo shootings
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is proposing tougher sentences for violent criminals. The move follows a series of shootings over the weekend in Fargo. Wrigley's legislation would apply to those who commit a crime while having a gun they purchased illegally. He says the tougher penalties...
Fargo School Board drops Pledge of Allegiance. Man arrested in Fargo shooting. Klobuchar backs bill to lower drug prices.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. No more reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for the Fargo School Board. Why they decided to drop it. A suspect arrested in a shooting in South Fargo, Senator Klobuchar backs a new bill to reduce drug prices for some Americans.
K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
Fargo Fire Department seeking applicants for upcoming firefighter positions
(Fargo, ND) -- Openings are coming for one of the most challenging, but rewarding jobs in the City of Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department says it is actively seeking applicants to join the department’s firefighters. The application process will be open from Monday, August 15th through Monday, September 5th,...
Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
Funeral procession route announced for former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming involving the upcoming funeral and procession involving a beloved member of the area law enforcement community. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting has now shared the funeral procession route that will be traveled during the late Bill Bergquist's services Monday. The procession will take...
Several fatal overdoses reported recently in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is alerting the public to a recent increase in overdoses in the city, including several that turned deadly. On Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to two separate calls for unresponsive individuals. Lifesaving measures were performed at both incidents, but were unsuccessful. Then, Monday officers also responded to two additional calls for unresponsive individuals. One was pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene. The second was revived with Narcan and received medical care.
