WBBJ
Bicentennial legacy projects to leave lasting impact in Jackson-Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration wraps up this weekend, but a few projects will carry on the legacy for years to come. The Bicentennial’s theme of “Connecting Through the Centuries” inspired the Bicentennial Committee to create several legacy projects to leave an impact on future generations.
WBBJ
Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
radio7media.com
Downtown Lawrenceburg Announces Spook Around Downtown
DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING COMMUNITY GROUPS, CHURCHES AND SCHOOLS TO HELP MAKE THIS YEAR’S SPOOK AROUND DOWNTOWN THE BEST SPOOK YET. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD ON OCTOBER 22ND AND IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INTERACTION WITH THE COMMUNITY. FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG TN.
millington-news.com
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
WBBJ
Closing ceremony held for Bicentennial Celebration
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration has been going on all year to celebrate 200 years of city and county history. Guests filled the seats as the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial hosted the closing ceremony, featuring the Bicentennial Choir and Orchestra. “We have our closing ceremony for the...
WBBJ
How to be prepared for a disaster
JACKSON, Tenn. — If a natural disaster strikes, are you prepared?. Getting an emergency plan and kit together prior to the disaster can be the difference between utter chaos and calm in the face of a storm. Emergency kits are a necessity that many do not have prepared. Sherri...
WBBJ
Bus Bulletin helps guardians up-to-date of bus schedule
JACKSON, Tenn. — A lot of viewers have reached out with complaints about their child arriving home late on the bus. The Jackson-Madison County School System says every new school year, bus routes are tweaked to become more efficient during the first few weeks. “We wanted to make the...
WBBJ
Jackson Art Box project to supply needs of local students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students K-12 are gaining a new way to express themselves through art. The Jackson Arts Council is supplying the needs of many children who may not have access to art supplies or the tools to process their emotions in a constructive manner through the Jackson Art Box project.
WBBJ
Chamber president talks Jackson’s growth over last five years
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club held their weekly meeting Wednesday. Among the speakers this week were Jackson Chamber President and CEO Kyle Spurgeon and Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel Ryan Porter. The speakers updated the guests on all aspects of economic development in Jackson and West...
WBBJ
AJ Massey, Doris Black attend their last School Board meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The first Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting of the academic school year was held Thursday and recognized two departing school board members. Election Day has come and gone, with newly elected commissioners, mayor, sheriff, school board members and more. Two members of a local school board...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on August 11, 2022
NO. P-2022-PR-669 Notice is Hereby Given that on Aug. 3, 2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Maggie Hickey, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his/her Estate...
WBBJ
Organization works to advocate for victims of mass casualty crimes
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is never a better time to prepare for tragedy than right now. Victims First is an organization who specializes in making sure you are prepared if it happens in your community. When mass casualty crime occurs, victims and families are left to pick up the...
WBBJ
Many employees transition back to in-person working
JACKSON, Tenn. — As COVID-19 restrictions lift and employers are back in-person, many people are starting to transition from working at home to back at the office. Experts say, currently, there are two job openings for each unemployed person, making the power of the hiring process in the hands of the employee.
WBBJ
State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
WBBJ
Bicentennial celebration to wrap up with series of events Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration is coming to an end this weekend. Saturday will be a full day of festivities, beginning with a parade in downtown Jackson starting at 10 a.m. “Join the streets of downtown and watch the parade go by,” said Leigh Anne Bentley,...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/22 – 08/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Mr. Melvin Leon Thomas
Services for Mr. Melvin Leon Thomas, age 58 of Selmer, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Oak Grove Church of Christ in Henderson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery. The visitation for Mr. Thomas will be on Saturday, from 10:00...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
WAFF
Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - James Senn owns a small farm in Lauderdale County. He woke up Tuesday morning to find his farm had been raided and his livestock slaughtered. “It looked like a war zone,” he said. “There were dead bodies all along my pasture.”. Senn found a...
Chester County Independent
Jury finds Henderson County man guilty of trafficking Meth
After a four-day trial, Preston Anton McNeal, 35, was found guilty on four counts of a seven-count indictment. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the guilty verdict today. According to information presented in court, from late 2016 until February 2019, McNeal formed and was the leader of a...
