Hot, Breezy and Thunderstorms
Warm and muggy this morning... Yuck! Increasing wind this afternoon with a chance for a stray thunderstorm between 3-7 PM. Any storm that does develop could become locally strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, lightning, and brief heavy downpours. Morning temperatures in the 70s, upper 80s-low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100.
Residents without power for three days after severe storm in Milton-Freewater
Severe storms hit Milton-Freewater hard overnight on August 10, knocking down trees and even power poles. Residents of Green Acres Mobile Home Park said they won't have power for three days. The damage to Green Acres mostly coming from limbs of unkempt trees on the property. One resident tells me...
Washington ranks fifth healthiest state to live in
Wash. — Washington state was among the healthiest of states in a Innerbody Research study that used data to determine where are the healthiest places to live. In analysis of each state’s smoker percentage, reported health, healthy eating searches, gym searches and the number of gyms and healthy restaurants, Washington ranked fifth.
National Vinyl Record Day: Celebrating in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - August 12 is National Vinyl Record Day, as the once-outdated method of music consumption continues to grow in popularity. There were over 19.4 million vinyl LP sales reported in 2022, according to data from Luminate. This is a slight increase from the year before, despite overall physical album sales dropping nearly 5%. In fact, the same Luminate study states vinyl sales have increased 361% since 2019.
Early Morning Train vs Truck Collision In Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Around 1:15 a.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a train versus truck collision near Finley. The accident happened at the tri-intersection area of Piert Rd and SR 397 near Straitbanks Rd and Chemical Drive. According to Sergeant Dan Korten with the Benton County Sheriff's Office a...
Montana sees first waste water apprentice; she's one of over 2,000 apprentices in the state
MONTANA - Montana has approximately 2,150 apprentices in the state right now, according to Program Manager for the Registered Apprenticeship Program in Montana Mark Lillrose. One of those apprentices is Sarah Douglas, the first waste water apprentice in Montana.
$41 million announced to support projects in Montana from the RAISE program
Press release from the Department of Transportation. Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $41 million to support four projects in Montana from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable. This year’s total allocations nationwide include more than $2.2 billion thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides an additional $7.5 billion over five years for the program to help meet the strong demand to help projects get moving across the country.
DOH Releases Updated Covid Guidelines For Schools
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has released updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and child care for the 2022-23 school year. This latest guidance applies lessons learned through the past two and a half years of the pandemic, and outlines required and recommended measures to reduce COVID-19 transmissions in schools and child care settings.
Governor Updates Vaccine Directive For State Employees
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee has issued an updated directive regarding policies that require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement that new and current employees be fully vaccinated will remain in effect. Updates reflecting feedback and recommendations from state employees and labor partners will be forthcoming at...
