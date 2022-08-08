Read full article on original website
James Kelly
4d ago
seems like as soon as you started leaving cannabis alone and focusing on real drugs your getting more and more real drugs off the streets saving lives
KOMU
Eldon man charged in connection to 2020 trooper-involved shooting
ELDON − A man now faces felony charges in connection to a 2020 trooper-involved shooting in Eldon. A prosecutor charged David Wallace with three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest Thursday in Miller County. The charges stem from an April 22, 2020 hostage situation,...
Columbia charged with assault man at the Boone County Jail
Columbia man charged after hitting a man on a phone at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia charged with assault man at the Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police seek suspicious person who allegedly broke into home on south side
Columbia Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect in a suspicious person investigation. Officers were called to a home in the 4300 block of Kentsfield Road on the city’s south side Tuesday night. The caller reported that a man had entered the home and immediately fled after being discovered.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man accused of trafficking large amount of meth agrees to bench trial
A Sedalia man will head to trial later this year after law enforcement finds pounds of methamphetamine on his property. It was earlier today when David Bridges agreed to a bench trial to take place December 2. He’s charged with second-degree drug trafficking, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man pleads guilty to part in Cole County robbery
One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year pleads guilty. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down Thursday to accessory to stealing. He’ll be sentenced either August 24 or 25. He’d originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Spain and...
kwos.com
Burglars chop a hole to get inside an Ashland drug store
The hunt is on for burglars who hit an Ashland Pharmacy. Police say the burglars cut a hole into the Kilgore’s Pharmacy early Thursday morning. Jefferson City Police later spotted the suspects’ car and chased it. The suspects bailed out and ran from the scene. They’re still on the run. No one was hurt in the chase.
kwos.com
Victim at MU Hospital after JCMO shooting
A shooting victim is in serious condition at University Hospital in Columbia after a Jefferson City attack Thursday afternoon. Police say the 46 – year old man was shot during what they term a ‘family disturbance’ at an apartment on Ventura Avenue. A 30 – year man was arrested. Investigators say the victim is thought to have been involved at an earlier domestic assault at the home. No one else was hurt.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
A Jefferson City man is accused of raping a person under the age of 17. The post Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of breaking out windows of 700 cars at Columbia lot
A Columbia man faces multiple charges for allegedly damaging more than 700 cars at an auto recycling lot in Columbia. Cody Boehmer is charged with two counts of felony first-degree property damage and two misdemeanor charges of first-degree trespassing. According to court documents, Boehmer illegally entered the lot of A...
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR ASSAULT
A Boonville woman has been charged with felonies for assault after an incident on August 8. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in regards to a domestic assault in progress. Dana Bender was allegedly verbally abusing and punching another man in the residence. The victim spoke to officers, who noted bruising on the side of his face and scratch marks on his arm. The man also recorded four videos of the assault.
kjluradio.com
Widow of Callaway County man killed after motorycle crash files wrongful death lawsuit
The widow of a Callaway County man, who died after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Centertown, files a wrongful death lawsuit. Lee Anderson of Tebbetts is suing FedEx Ground Packaging System and the driver involved in the crash, Ridha Zikri, of Columbia. The crash happened in October of...
kjluradio.com
Boonville man sentenced to probation for hit & run involving child
A Cooper County man is sentenced for a hit and run involving a child. Treyvon Korte, of Boonville, previously pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury. He was sentenced Monday to five years supervised probation. The accident happened in May 2021...
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall
A Koshkonong, Missouri man who allegedly stole over $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Midway Antique Mall on Sunday morning was arrested and charged on Monday. The post Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Miller County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Eldon teen
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing Eldon teen last seen in the St. Louis area nearly a year ago. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says David Bowers Jr. 18, was last seen in Affton, Missouri on September 12. He was wearing a white and black hoodie, jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Lake-area woman charged with murder for hire violates bond
A Lake-area real estate agent accused in a murder-for-hire plot had her bond revoked this week and will have to spend time in jail. The post Lake-area woman charged with murder for hire violates bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
California man's November jury trial will proceed as scheduled
A Moniteau County man’s murder case will proceed to trial. It was earlier today during a pre-trial hearing when a judge ruled that the week-long jury trial of Ethan Bondurant, of California, will take place beginning November 7. Bondurant is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree felony murder, four counts...
kjluradio.com
Authorities search for Sedalia man, woman, who fled from troopers and abandoned child
Authorities in Pettis County are searching for a man and a woman from Sedalia who led troopers on a chase earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on highway 65 Monday. The chase continued onto Hughesville Road before the suspects drove into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road east of Hughesville and fled on foot.
kwos.com
JCMO Police hunt for non – custodial dad
A man is accused of taking his 3 – year old daughter from a Jefferson City daycare. The child went missing last week when Thomas Chee picked her up. The mother couldn’t get a hold of him. Law officers tracked Chee’s cellphone to Nebraska. They think he’s headed to California state to visit his mother.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: One man seriously injured after shooting on west end of Jefferson City
UPDATE: Charges have been filed against the alleged shooter, Johnny Jordan. He was charged Friday with second-degree domestic assault and second-degree burglary. One man is arrested and another is seriously injured after a shooting on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department says officers were called to...
