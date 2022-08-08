Read full article on original website
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
DNA shows 13-year-old wasn’t driving the truck in a Texas crash that killed members of a college golf team, officials say
Using DNA evidence, investigators have corrected the record and determined that a 13-year-old was not behind the wheel of a pickup truck that swerved into an oncoming van in Texas back in March, killing seven people on board — all members of a New Mexico university’s golf team.
Dad Says Door Was Left Open Before 7-Year-Old Boy Was Found Dead in Washing Machine
The father of a 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in the family’s washing machine told reporters that when he came home hours before the shocking discovery, the front door to the home was open. “I put my keys to the door handle and then it just open,” Troy Koehler’s...
Horrifying footage shows cement truck that crashed from overpass and landed on SUV below killing 22-month-old twin
A HORRIFYING video has shown a cement truck that had crashed from an overpass and landed on an SUV below, killing a 22-month-old twin. The 36-year-old woman was driving the truck on the main lanes of Beltway 8 in Harris County, Texas when she lost control of the vehicle, police say.
Texas mom who disappeared in ‘bizarre’ incident found dead in her car at shopping centre
The Texas mom who went missing earlier this month and was last seen on her doorbell camera hurrying from her home to work was found dead in the passenger seat of her car, just miles away from where she lived. On Saturday evening at approximately 6.45pm, a security guard told...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Texas grand jury declines to indict man accused of killing 9-year-old girl while shooting at armed robber
A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, on Tuesday declined to indict a man who allegedly killed 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez while shooting at an armed robber in February, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies
An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's...
Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs
A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
Uber driver shoots Texas pastor in road rage incident
An Uber driver has been charged with murder after reportedly he shot and killed a Texas pastor during an incident of road rage. The Sun is reporting that Deshawn Longmire, 23, shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton on June 24, on the Gulf Freeway although he denied the charge. Witnesses say they saw the two men arguing at a stoplight and that neither driver got out of their vehicle during the argument, and both men drove away after the dispute.
Texas Man Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend, Telling Her ‘You Know You’re Not Going to Live Through the Night, Right?’
A 32-year-old man in Texas has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend in horrific fashion by punching, kicking, whipping, and strangling her with a rope. Tony Lee Cureton was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with one count each of family violence assault by strangulation, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor assault, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds
The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car
A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
A cop shot an unarmed Black man in the neck for allegedly stealing laundry detergent
The family of Roderick Brooks is demanding answers from Texas authorities after Brooks was shot and killed by a Houston-area police officer in what officials claim was an act of self-defense. Brooks, 47, was killed earlier this month by Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy Garrett Hardin, who chased the unarmed...
Three-year-old boy dies after spending hours in hot car outside preschool
A 3-year-old boy in Florida died after he was left in a hot car outside of his Jewish preschool, authorities said.
Girl who chewed through restraints was held captive with bodies of mother and brother, sheriff says
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with what turned out to be the decomposing, dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman's live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through...
Toddler Dead After Concrete Truck Falls From Overpass, Crushing Family Car
The boy had been in the vehicle with his grandmother, mother, and twin sister when the truck above lost control, officers said.
