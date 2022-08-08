ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangevale, CA

KCRA.com

Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man injured in shooting near Antelope Walmart, sheriff’s office says

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man was injured in a shooting near a Walmart in Antelope, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 12) The shooting happened Thursday around 11 p.m. in the 7900 block of Watt Avenue. The caller told authorities that a man was shot and lying on the ground and that the suspect had left the scene.
ANTELOPE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Vineyard Reportedly Caused by Speed and Alcohol

Collision on Sheldon Lake Drive Kills Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. A fatal accident occurred on August 9 in the Vineyard area that also caused severe trauma to a female passenger in the vehicle. The accident happened on Sheldon Lake Drive, where the roadway changes its name to Sunrise Boulevard and is intersected by Grant Line Road at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the cause of the accident.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Woman injured in Natomas shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was injured in a shooting near an apartment complex in Natomas on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Valencia Point Apartments, which is near the intersection of Natomas Central Drive and Del Paso Road. Investigators believe that a fight led up...
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Cynthia Wright Killed in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Greenback Lane [Orangevale, CA]

56-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Crash near Walnut Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 10:00 p.m., just west of Walnut Avenue on August 6th. According to reports, the driver of a Honda Element SC struck Wright as she was walking along the northbound lanes outside of a marked crosswalk. Upon impact, the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene and left debris scattered along the road.
ORANGEVALE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Walmart shooting sends one man to the hospital

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 7901 Watt Ave that sent one man to the hospital, according to police. Deputies said that they received a call around 11 p.m. that a man, appearing to have been shot, was lying on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Police investigate 2nd homicide in 24 hours in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man died after a shooting in Stockton Thursday night. This is Stockton’s second deadly shooting Thursday. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 12) The shooting happened at 9:49 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Lane, police said. When officers arrived, they found a...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Vacaville shooting, police say

VACAVILLE, Calif. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in front of a Vacaville apartment complex on Friday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Markham Avenue, which is just off of West Monte Vista Avenue, the Vacaville Police Department said on social media.
VACAVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident Reported in Woodland

A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Woodland on August 9 when a woman was struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred along State Route 113 near West Covell Boulevard during the afternoon hours, according to the Woodland California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. Authorities say the woman walked onto the highway where she was struck by a small sedan and was killed.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police make announcement about explosions heard in Land Park

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department announced Thursday that explosions heard in the South Land Park neighborhood are coming from IEDs, improvised explosive devices. "It's very dangerous stuff. Very dangerous," said Eduardo Monterrubio, who lives in the affected Sacramento neighborhood. Ex-Marine Eduardo Monterrubio is familiar with how IEDs sound but never expected to hear them while living in Sacramento."Well it's pretty scary to hear something so close and your windows rattle, and you get scared your wife gets scared." Eduardo showed us his fence, damaged from one of the explosions. "They've been dropping bombs underneath the freeway. They threw one at my fence and blew a hole into it, he continued.Sacramento Police believe that the explosions that have occurred in the area are related and are asking anyone with any information regarding potential suspects to come forward.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system

STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report...
STOCKTON, CA

