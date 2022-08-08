Read full article on original website
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
Man injured in shooting near Antelope Walmart, sheriff’s office says
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man was injured in a shooting near a Walmart in Antelope, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 12) The shooting happened Thursday around 11 p.m. in the 7900 block of Watt Avenue. The caller told authorities that a man was shot and lying on the ground and that the suspect had left the scene.
Fatal Accident Near Vineyard Reportedly Caused by Speed and Alcohol
Collision on Sheldon Lake Drive Kills Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. A fatal accident occurred on August 9 in the Vineyard area that also caused severe trauma to a female passenger in the vehicle. The accident happened on Sheldon Lake Drive, where the roadway changes its name to Sunrise Boulevard and is intersected by Grant Line Road at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the cause of the accident.
Woman injured in Natomas shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was injured in a shooting near an apartment complex in Natomas on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Valencia Point Apartments, which is near the intersection of Natomas Central Drive and Del Paso Road. Investigators believe that a fight led up...
Sheriff: Pranks like the fake scanner recording hurt Kiely Rodni investigation
It has been a week since Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went to a party at a campground just outside of Truckee, Calif., and disappeared hours later in the early morning of Aug. 6. The search for the 16-year-old by multiple police agencies, including 50 FBI agents, has left law enforcement pleading for solid tips for...
Cynthia Wright Killed in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Greenback Lane [Orangevale, CA]
56-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Crash near Walnut Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 10:00 p.m., just west of Walnut Avenue on August 6th. According to reports, the driver of a Honda Element SC struck Wright as she was walking along the northbound lanes outside of a marked crosswalk. Upon impact, the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene and left debris scattered along the road.
Report of strange odor leads to discovery of possible murder-suicide in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placerville Police Department is currently investigating a possible murder-suicide after officers found two bodies inside a Placerville home on Thursday. Officers said they were initially called at 7:12 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of Wilste Road by a neighbor who reported a suspicious odor coming from a […]
Motive in shooting during softball game at Louis Park in Stockton unknown, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a softball field in Stockton, authorities confirmed to KCRA 3. The shooting happened during a softball game on Friday night at the Louis Park Softball Complex, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded at 9:22 p.m., according to an update late Friday.
Police investigate 2nd homicide in 24 hours in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man died after a shooting in Stockton Thursday night. This is Stockton’s second deadly shooting Thursday. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 12) The shooting happened at 9:49 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Lane, police said. When officers arrived, they found a...
2-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning in San Joaquin County; father charged with homicide
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Three adults were arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 2-year-old in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that on April 27, deputies and fire officials responded to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
1 dead, 1 injured in Vacaville shooting, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in front of a Vacaville apartment complex on Friday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Markham Avenue, which is just off of West Monte Vista Avenue, the Vacaville Police Department said on social media.
Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police. First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene...
Fatal Pedestrian Accident Reported in Woodland
A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Woodland on August 9 when a woman was struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred along State Route 113 near West Covell Boulevard during the afternoon hours, according to the Woodland California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. Authorities say the woman walked onto the highway where she was struck by a small sedan and was killed.
Sacramento Police make announcement about explosions heard in Land Park
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department announced Thursday that explosions heard in the South Land Park neighborhood are coming from IEDs, improvised explosive devices. "It's very dangerous stuff. Very dangerous," said Eduardo Monterrubio, who lives in the affected Sacramento neighborhood. Ex-Marine Eduardo Monterrubio is familiar with how IEDs sound but never expected to hear them while living in Sacramento."Well it's pretty scary to hear something so close and your windows rattle, and you get scared your wife gets scared." Eduardo showed us his fence, damaged from one of the explosions. "They've been dropping bombs underneath the freeway. They threw one at my fence and blew a hole into it, he continued.Sacramento Police believe that the explosions that have occurred in the area are related and are asking anyone with any information regarding potential suspects to come forward.
Man arrested, accused of killing Roseville teen after she died from fentanyl overdose
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Roseville teen made his first appearance in court Friday. The charges come a week after Roseville Police said they believed a June overdose death involving a 15-year-old girl was fentanyl-related. According to the Placer County...
Man who died in plane crash near Glenn-Colusa county line identified
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who was killed in the plane crash on Tuesday near the Glenn and Colusa county line. The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Jack Davis, 73, of Sacramento. Deputies said he was the pilot. The cause of death...
Cameron Park man killed in south Sacramento County crash identified by coroner
Coroners’ officials have identified the driver killed in an early Tuesday crash in the Vineyard area of south Sacramento County that also seriously injured a passenger in the car. The driver was identified as Gerard Martin Aguilar, 21, of Cameron Park, according to Sacramento County Coroner’s officials. The crash...
