California State

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-132300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...91 to 99 lower. elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to. the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...60 to. 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in...
NEVADA STATE

