Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CAZ013-132300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...91 to 99 lower. elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to. the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...60 to. 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10...
'Desperate' to unlock housing, Tahoe program pays $24,000 to homeowners who rent to locals
In Lake Tahoe, the median price of a home was $950,000 in 2021. The average median income was $53,156 in 2020.
SFGate
Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in...
Comments / 0