KMBC.com
Kansas City police say they're investigating suspicious death near 60th, Agnes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said they are investigating a man's death Friday afternoon. Authorities said the man was found dead near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. Investigators called it a suspicious death. Police said the circumstances and cause are being investigated by homicide detectives at this...
KMBC.com
Two teens hurt in shooting in Gladstone, Missouri
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police are investigating after two juveniles were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the scene of a shooting near 68th Street and North Broadway shortly after 4 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in an apartment parking lot.
KMBC.com
Gladstone police believe teens shot early Thursday were targeted by someone they knew
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gunfire erupted outside a Gladstone apartment complex early Thursday injuring two teenage boys. The boys, ages 16 and 15, were taken by ambulance to a Kansas City hospital, where they were expected to recover. "We've been in touch with the victims, the victims' families, the neighbors,"...
Two 18-year-olds killed in Raytown shooting identified
The Raytown Police Department has identified the two 18-year-old men killed in a shooting this past weekend.
KMBC.com
Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
Authorities identify man shot, killed by KCPD near 55th Street, Prospect Avenue
A man who was shot and killed by Kansas City, Missouri, police after allegedly attempting to run over an officer has been identified.
Man sentenced for shooting that ended with car crashing into building
Jackson County judge sentenced Mike Finnell to 12 years in prison. Finnell shot Anthony Taylor who then crashed into a Kansas City building.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for four bank robberies
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for robbing four banks within a span of about two weeks. Joseph P. Hall, 33, of Lee’s Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Hall was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
Police search for wanted man at Topeka apartment ends
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department surrounded an apartment complex on Wednesday night looking for a wanted man. The police presence is due to someone who is barricaded inside of the Monterey Apartments at 1015 SW Garfield Ave., according to police. However, a media release from TPD at 8:55 p.m. reported that after TPD’s […]
Kansas City man pleads guilty to deadly shooting outside liquor store
Jhermeil R. Taylor, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Gerald D. Berry outside Cloud 9 Liquor Store.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate 2 shootings within minutes of each other
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating two shootings Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called at 2:58 p.m. to the 8000 block of Garfield Avenue on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
KC man facing charges in connection to Sunday homicide near 35th, Garfield
A 42-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to Sunday's deadly shooting of Warner Trotter.
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
KTTS
Body Found in Missouri River
(KTTS News) – A body was found in the Missouri river on Wednesday afternoon. A boater spotted a man’s body on a sandbar near the Ameristar Casino around 3 pm. The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Kansas City Police Department says they’re still...
KMBC.com
Kansas City firefighters battle apartment fire on Virginia Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters battled a large fire Wednesday night at an apartment building in the 4400 block of Virginia Avenue. Firefighters were called just before 10 p.m. to see a car and the building on fire. Fire crews determined no one was inside and battled...
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
Man found shot, killed in car in south Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening near Walnut Drive.
KCPD officers shoot, kill person at 55th Street, Prospect Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were involved in a fatal shooting at 55th Street and Prospect Avenue Sunday night.
KMBC.com
51-year-old woman dies after being found unresponsive in Shawnee pool
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 51-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool Wednesday evening, Shawnee, Kansas police said. Emergency crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 6400 block of Mullen Road on a person found responsive in the water. Authorities said CPR was performed on the victim, but she did not survive.
