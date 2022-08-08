ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Two teens hurt in shooting in Gladstone, Missouri

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police are investigating after two juveniles were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the scene of a shooting near 68th Street and North Broadway shortly after 4 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in an apartment parking lot.
GLADSTONE, MO
KMBC.com

Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
SHAWNEE, KS
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for four bank robberies

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for robbing four banks within a span of about two weeks. Joseph P. Hall, 33, of Lee’s Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Hall was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KSNT News

Police search for wanted man at Topeka apartment ends

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department surrounded an apartment complex on Wednesday night looking for a wanted man. The police presence is due to someone who is barricaded inside of the Monterey Apartments at 1015 SW Garfield Ave., according to police. However, a media release from TPD at 8:55 p.m. reported that after TPD’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
KTTS

Body Found in Missouri River

(KTTS News) – A body was found in the Missouri river on Wednesday afternoon. A boater spotted a man’s body on a sandbar near the Ameristar Casino around 3 pm. The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Kansas City Police Department says they’re still...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

51-year-old woman dies after being found unresponsive in Shawnee pool

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 51-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool Wednesday evening, Shawnee, Kansas police said. Emergency crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 6400 block of Mullen Road on a person found responsive in the water. Authorities said CPR was performed on the victim, but she did not survive.
SHAWNEE, KS

