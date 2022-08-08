NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Families have been out of their homes for nearly a week after a car crashed into an apartment building in Gallatin. The people who live in the building said they are happy no one was hurt when a car crashed into the building last Saturday, but they are getting frustrated that all of their belongings are inside of the building and it’s not safe to enter.

