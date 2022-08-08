ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

WSMV

TBI: Burned Sumner County Courthouse previously vandalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau Investigation revealed that the burned new Sumner County Courthouse had previously been vandalized and people had trespassed twice before it burned. Officials are searching for the people that were caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing and vandalizing the Sumner County Courthouse while the...
WSMV

Families displaced after car crashes into apartment building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Families have been out of their homes for nearly a week after a car crashed into an apartment building in Gallatin. The people who live in the building said they are happy no one was hurt when a car crashed into the building last Saturday, but they are getting frustrated that all of their belongings are inside of the building and it’s not safe to enter.
fox17.com

Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
WSMV

WSMV

Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
WSMV

Two arrested three years later after death of man in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A little after three years, the Clarksville Police Department made two arrests after a man was found dead by the roadway. On May 5, 2019, 57-year-old Michael Clark was found dead on Glendale Drive and his death was ruled a homicide. Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica...
WSMV

Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for ‘weeks’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say. And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job. Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in...
wgnsradio.com

Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case

What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
WSMV

Homicide suspect injured in shootout with U.S. Marshals; F.B.I. investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police and Unites States Marshals were at the scene of a shooting in the Napier Area early Friday morning. According to police, U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant for 31-year-old Michael Clay at an apartment complex on University Court. Clay fired at the marshals inside the apartment, they returned fire and Clay was hit. The incident was called in at about 4:30 a.m.
