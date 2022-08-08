Read full article on original website
WSMV
TBI: Burned Sumner County Courthouse previously vandalized
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau Investigation revealed that the burned new Sumner County Courthouse had previously been vandalized and people had trespassed twice before it burned. Officials are searching for the people that were caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing and vandalizing the Sumner County Courthouse while the...
New Sumner County courthouse vandalized before fire
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the new Sumner County Courthouse that is under construction was vandalized two times before a fire damaged the roof last weekend.
WSMV
Families displaced after car crashes into apartment building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Families have been out of their homes for nearly a week after a car crashed into an apartment building in Gallatin. The people who live in the building said they are happy no one was hurt when a car crashed into the building last Saturday, but they are getting frustrated that all of their belongings are inside of the building and it’s not safe to enter.
fox17.com
Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
WSMV
Man in critical condition after Murfreesboro shooting, police investigating
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Chariot Pointe Apartments, 1710 E. Northfield Blvd., for reports of a shooting at 12:17 a.m. The victim was found in the apartment complex’s parking lot with multiple gunshot...
Neighbors speak after falling victim to check washing
“That little red flag is like just a giant sign for these people saying ‘there is something important in here,’” Alexander Grant said.
WSMV
Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
WSMV
Driver not charged with striking pedestrians longtime Murfreesboro PD employee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver who struck two students walking to school on Tuesday morning is a long-time Murfreesboro Police employee, WSMV4 has learned. WSMV4 learned that Ellen Drake, 42, the city’s 911 Communications supervisor, was not charged or cited for striking the two children. The family of...
Nashville murder suspect taken into custody
Metro police reported 31-year-old Tyrone McGee has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide.
WSMV
Two arrested three years later after death of man in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A little after three years, the Clarksville Police Department made two arrests after a man was found dead by the roadway. On May 5, 2019, 57-year-old Michael Clark was found dead on Glendale Drive and his death was ruled a homicide. Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica...
WSMV
Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for ‘weeks’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say. And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job. Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in...
Clarksville HS student hit by car, flown to Vanderbilt Medical
A Clarksville High School student was hit by a car Friday afternoon in front of the school and had to be transported by Life Flight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
Michelle Branch charged with domestic assault in Nashville
Singer Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault against her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, at their home in Belle Meade early Thursday morning.
Hendersonville police arrest alleged serial shoplifter
A Texas man accused of stealing expensive merchandise then selling it online as his own is now behind bars in Sumner County.
dicksonpost.com
Daughter of late beloved Sheriff’s sergeant gets grand escort to first day of school
In the four years since Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker was tragically and viciously taken from the community and those who loved him, members of law enforcement from far and wide made a promise they would show up and step for those he left behind, and the first day of school was no exception.
Woman charged with attempting to hide firearm following Hermitage shooting
A woman faces charges after police determined she tampered with evidence after a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Hermitage in July.
WSMV
Homicide suspect injured in shootout with U.S. Marshals; F.B.I. investigating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police and Unites States Marshals were at the scene of a shooting in the Napier Area early Friday morning. According to police, U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant for 31-year-old Michael Clay at an apartment complex on University Court. Clay fired at the marshals inside the apartment, they returned fire and Clay was hit. The incident was called in at about 4:30 a.m.
Man wakes up to being strangled at Nashville Rescue Mission
A 22-year-old faces a felony charge after police say he strangled a man inside the Nashville Rescue Mission on Tuesday.
