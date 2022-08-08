ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

abc45.com

Juvenile Injured in Lexington Shooting

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Just past noon on Thursday, Lexington Police responded to reported gunshots near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. After arrival, it was reported that a juvenile was also being treated for non-life threatening injuries at the local hospital. After the initial investigation, Lexington Police located the suspected...
LEXINGTON, NC
abc45.com

Juvenile Recovering after Shooting

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Police responded to a shots fire call near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. After arriving at the scene police were informed that the victim of the shooting was already transported to a local hospital facing non-life threatening injuries. Lexington Police did arrest Zquarius Parker and...
LEXINGTON, NC
abc45.com

Officer Involved Shooting in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to a welfare check on Cable Creek Rd. in Asheboro. Upon arrival, a male subject exited the residence with a firearm, only to briefly retreat back into the residence. He then fled on foot, with the weapon, from the residence while additional units were in route to assist. A perimeter was established and residents within a mile radius were alerted by Randolph Communication’s community notification system that the Sheriff’s Office was searching for an armed subject in the area, giving a description and warning to use caution.
ASHEBORO, NC
abc45.com

Plaza West Apartment Fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to assist with a fire at Plaza West Apartments. Officers found the building clouded with smoke as the Winston-Salem Fire Department also responded promptly. Offices stood by to assist with scene security and crowd control. Any questions at...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
abc45.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Dead

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive. The investigations so far says Jeffery McMillian was driving on his motorcycle heading north on Peters Creek Parkway when John Lail Jr headed south Peters Creek Parkway. Lail turned left onto Ethel Drive when the two collided.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

One man arrested for planting bombs in a neighborhood

Greensboro — Randolph County Sherriff deputies arrived at 400 Providence Church Rd around 3:00 after receiving the call about a possible bomb in the area. When deputies arrived on the scene, residents who lived in the area showed deputies pictures of the suspected bomb. Once deputies were able to confirm the objects in the pictures were pipe bombs they closed the area, forced residents to leave and contacted the Greensboro Police Department Bomb Squad.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

16 families displaced after over night fire

Winston-Salem — A Fire broke out at the Plaza apartments in Winston-Salem, leaving several families displaced. The Winston-Salem Fire department said this fire left 16 families displaced and it took about 26 minutes to put the fire out. One resident said last night was terrifying. Joan Vernon said she...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Randolph County Stolen Truck Discovery

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On August 3, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located a stolen truck at the residence of Jacob Taylor Yow on Old NC Hwy 13. An inventory of the vehicle, resulted in other stolen items being located. The suspects and the vehicle...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Wanted Man Found in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On August 10, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to Fairview Farm Rd., Asheboro, in reference to a welfare check. While in route, deputies were informed that a subject at the residence, Charles Nicholas Doss, had three outstanding orders for arrest and also was wanted in Virginia for felony grand larceny with full extradition.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Arrest Made in Asheboro Stolen Camper

ASHEBORO, N.C. — On July 13, Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located property (camper) on Fairview Farm Rd., Asheboro, that had been reported stolen on June 25th from the Osborn Mill Rd. area of Asheboro. Evidence was collected and it was returned to the owner.
ASHEBORO, NC
abc45.com

Pipe Bombs Discovered in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On August 9 at approximately 3:12 pm, a citizen who felt like they had located suspected pipe bombs contacted the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Officers responded to the 400 block of Providence Grove Church Road in Randleman. Upon arrival, pictures taken by the citizen were carefully studied, and confirmed by multiple sources to be consistent with the construction of explosive material. For the public’s safety, area residents were asked to evacuate to a nearby safe zone. The Greensboro Police Department Bomb Squad was requested to assist. NC DOT staff arrived on scene and placed barricades to block the affected area.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Deputy shot in Caswell County

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy who was serving a search warrant on Wednesday morning in Caswell County was shot multiple times according to Sheriff Tony Durden Jr. Two Sheriffs were serving a warrant this morning at roughly 9:30 a.m., and the suspect shot one Deputy multiple times. The suspect was barricaded inside a home in Milton, and initially refused to surrender.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc45.com

Winston-Salem State of Emergency to Remain

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mayor Allen Joines said today that he intends to keep in place the state of emergency that he declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes despite Gov. Roy Cooper's plan to lift his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

WC/FCS and law enforcement train on new response protocol

Winston,-Salem, NC — Local educators and law enforcement gathered in Winston-Salem this morning for a day-long training on crisis situations. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will begin using the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) developed by the "I Love U Guys" Foundation in the 2022-23 school year. SRP is used in response...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Local law enforcement helps prepare kids for new school year

Winston-Salem, NC — Throughout the day on Friday, Winston-Salem police officers and volunteers drove around the city helping to prepare children in the community for the return of school. For the fifth year, a partnership between the Winston-Salem Police Department and Winston-Salem Police Foundation is helping kids in the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Greensboro Swarm, Holiday Inn Greensboro Airport, Partner for Open Tryouts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced Friday that the 2022 Open Tryouts will be presented by the Holiday Inn Greensboro Airport. The tryouts are scheduled for Saturday, September 17, at the UNC Greensboro Kaplan Center for Wellness. “We are...
GREENSBORO, NC

