First in the Nation Green Chips Legislation Passed in New York
Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the first-in-the-nation Green CHIPS legislation. The governor's office says the legislation is aimed at creating jobs and maintaining important environmental protections. The governor's office also says that Green CHIPS will help New York capitalize on a historic opportunity to attract chip manufacturers to the...
Gov. Hochul Signs Pair of Bills Related to Street Safety
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed two bills to enhance street safety, prevent traffic-related fatalities, and crack down on hit and run incidents. One bill will allow cities and towns to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour. The governor's office cites research that shows that faster...
NY Announces $44 Million in Assistance for Struggling Families with Children
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York will be distributing $44 million in assistance for struggling families with children for those on the state's Public Assistance program. The governor's office says the money will cover back-to-school and food expenses. "Hardworking New York families are still feeling the economic toll of the...
Major Increase Announced in New York's Red Flag Law Usage
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York's Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake of the...
Open Application Date Announced for New York Cannabis Dispensary Licenses
(WENY) - Applications for adult retail cannabis dispensary licenses will open on August 25th. The dispensary is part of New York's seeding opportunity initiative. Through the initiative, New York's first legal adult-use retail dispensaries will be operated by those most impacted by the prohibition of cannabis. People who apply must have a marijuana-related offense conviction prior to March of 2021 and have experience owning and operating a qualifying business.
New York Approves Next Steps for Future Wind Farm in Steuben County
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has approved the next steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County. The state's public service commission has approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, a 242 megawatt project in the county. The filings relate to the construction of the operation and maintenance facility, as well as lighting for security.
NY State Health Department Issues Pharmacy Standing Order for Naxolone
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has announced a statewide pharmacy standing order for naloxone beginning Monday. Naloxone is a medication that is used to block the effects of opioids allowing a person to regain consciousness and resume normal breathing. According to the state health department, some pharmacy chains...
New Legislation in New York Signed to Help Teach Holocaust in Schools
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a series of bills to honor and support Holocaust survivors in educational, cultural, and financial institutions. Hochul says the bills will help schools provide high quality holocaust education. "As New Yorkers, we are united in our solemn commitment to Holocaust survivors:...
New York Issues Scam Warning For College Students Ahead of Fall Semester
(WENY) - New York State has issued a scam warning for students either starting or returning to college campuses this fall. The state says the best way for college students to avoid textbook, scholarship, or rental scams is to be informed. The state also says that students' new independence make them a target for scams.
