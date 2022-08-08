(WENY) - Applications for adult retail cannabis dispensary licenses will open on August 25th. The dispensary is part of New York's seeding opportunity initiative. Through the initiative, New York's first legal adult-use retail dispensaries will be operated by those most impacted by the prohibition of cannabis. People who apply must have a marijuana-related offense conviction prior to March of 2021 and have experience owning and operating a qualifying business.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO