Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Ex-felon arrested after possessing loaded gun at Yerington restaurant
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon has been arrested and detained after bringing a loaded gun to a Yerington restaurant on Thursday. The Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a local restaurant around 12:55 p.m. for a woman who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance.
mynews4.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking public for help identifying theft suspect
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 3:34 p.m. on August 11:. Secret Witness is offering $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect. Original story:. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who stole...
Comments / 0