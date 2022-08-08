ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

Ex-felon arrested after possessing loaded gun at Yerington restaurant

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon has been arrested and detained after bringing a loaded gun to a Yerington restaurant on Thursday. The Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a local restaurant around 12:55 p.m. for a woman who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance.
YERINGTON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy