Homebase for Louisiana city's civil rights activity honored
BOGALUSA, La. (AP) — The home that served as the base of operations for the Bogalusa Civil Rights Movement is now recognized with a marker along the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism on Thursday dedicated the seventh marker on the...
Minnesota regulators cut $60m from storm response costs
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota regulators have blocked the state’s natural gas providers from passing along $60 million in costs they incurred responding to a 2021 storm to ratepayers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the Public Utilities Commission made the decision Thursday. Ratepayers will still be on the hook...
New cattle disease in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease has been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn announced on Friday. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian...
90% of Kentucky no longer considered in drought area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report issued on Thursday shows the part of Kentucky that is still considered to be in drought has shrunk and is now primarily confined to the Land Between the Lakes area and points west. Data is collected every Tuesday morning...
Superintendents in flood-ravaged areas dealing with devastation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass and leadership from the Kentucky Department of Education held another virtual meeting with superintendents on Thursday to discuss concerns in the 18 school districts impacted by recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. Several superintendents participating expressed gratitude for the outpouring of...
