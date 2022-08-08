Horn Lake police are asking the public’s help finding the suspect in a theft of handguns from a local gun and pawn shop. Officers were called to Bullfrog Corner Gun and Pawn Thursday afternoon on the report of two guns stolen. A man entered the business about 12:55 p.m. and police say he took two handguns from a display case, put them in his pockets and left without paying for them or completing the necessary background check.

HORN LAKE, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO