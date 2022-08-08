Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Related
desotocountynews.com
Job seekers, employers connect at Southaven job fair
Photo: An active turnout was seen for Thursday’s Mississippi Governor’s Job Network job fair at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Depending on what number you look at, there’s a lot of Mississippi workers out there working. But there’s still a definite segment of...
desotocountynews.com
Lewisburg, Hernando volleyball have playoff goals
Photo: Lewisburg’s back row gets ready for a serve in the Lady Patriots’ match against Hernando on Thursday, Aug. 11. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) Two local rivals whose volleyball programs look to take the next step toward a state championship ultimate prize took to the court at Lewisburg High School Thursday night.
desotocountynews.com
Escaped rapist believed to be in Tunica County
DeSoto County deputies assisting the search for Samuel Hartman. An escaped rapist from an eastern Arkansas detention facility could be in Tunica County, according to sheriff’s officials there. Schools have been placed on lockdown and several agencies, including DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies, are assisting in the search.
desotocountynews.com
Two arrests after interstate chase from Senatobia
A Memphis man and his girlfriend are being held in Tate County on charges after a chase of their vehicle led into DeSoto County before they were stopped on I-55 near Hernando. Senatobia police officials posted on Facebook Friday they attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations at I-55 and East Main Street in Senatobia shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
desotocountynews.com
CEO talks internet, high electric bills
Photo: Kevin Doddridge of Northcentral Electric Cooperative and Northcentral Connect at Wednesday’s Olive Branch Chamber luncheon. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Northcentral Electric Cooperative CEO/General Manager Kevin Doddridge presented part of the program for the Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Wednesday. Doddridge gave a recap of the past year with the cooperative and what it is expecting in the next year ahead.
desotocountynews.com
Lady Gators seek return to state volleyball
Photo: Lake Cormorant’s Kiersten McGarrity battles two Regents Lady Lions at the net during Tuesday’s match. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) After dropping the 5A North Half championship match in four games to district rival Oxford Lafayette, the Lake Cormorant Lady Gators volleyball team this year looks to return to the state championship. Lake Cormorant won the state championship in 2020 with a five-set thriller against Long Beach, but were denied a return to state last fall when the Lady Commodores took the North Half Championship.
desotocountynews.com
Don’t forget mental health moving forward from COVID-19
Note: The following is an op-ed column provided to DeSoto County News courtesy of Right Track Medical Group, which has offices in Olive Branch. Dr. Stephen Pannel is Right Track Medical Group’s Chief Medical Officer. Over the past year, prominent medical professionals—most notably U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murphy—have...
desotocountynews.com
Suspect sought in gun theft
Horn Lake police are asking the public’s help finding the suspect in a theft of handguns from a local gun and pawn shop. Officers were called to Bullfrog Corner Gun and Pawn Thursday afternoon on the report of two guns stolen. A man entered the business about 12:55 p.m. and police say he took two handguns from a display case, put them in his pockets and left without paying for them or completing the necessary background check.
Comments / 0