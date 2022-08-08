Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Middle TN schools to receive millions of dollars for mental health
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One in ten children within the state of Tennessee have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression and the State Commission on children and youth said that those numbers have continued to trend in the wrong direction. To combat this, each school district in the state made...
WSMV
Tennessee students invited to participate in mock election
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students across Tennessee are invited to learn about the voting process by casting a ballot in the Secretary of State’s 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election. “The mock election allows students to see firsthand how we, as Tennesseans, select our elected officials,” said Secretary of State...
WSMV
Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
WSMV
Farmer’s Almanac releases 2022 Winter Outlook
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some people swear by it, while others take it with a grain of salt. Either way, whenever the Farmer’s Almanac releases its winter weather predictions, it captures a lot of attention. The Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting weather across the country for decades. Sometimes it...
Comments / 0