HEALDSBURG, CALIFORNIA, August 9, 2022 – — Bernie Orsi, Owner of Orsi Family Vineyards (https://www.orsifamilyvineyards.com/) is thrilled to announce Orsi Family Vineyards as a winner in the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best New Winery in America. “After opening the doors of our first dedicated tasting room and winery in Healdsburg only one year ago, we couldn’t be prouder of this accolade,” Orsi says. We have a tremendous team in place from winemaking to hospitality and their passion and dedication to their craft are evident every time you open a bottle of our wine or visit our tasting room.”

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO