FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
Balletto Vineyards Adds Allyson Taylor as Director of Events
Balletto Vineyards, a family-owned, estate winery in Sonoma County, is proud to add Allyson Taylor to its team. Allyson joins as Director of Events and brings 20 years of experience in planning and managing events to the position. “We are excited to have Allyson join our team with her abundant...
Orsi Family Vineyards – USA Today 10 Best Winner for Best New Winery
HEALDSBURG, CALIFORNIA, August 9, 2022 – — Bernie Orsi, Owner of Orsi Family Vineyards (https://www.orsifamilyvineyards.com/) is thrilled to announce Orsi Family Vineyards as a winner in the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best New Winery in America. “After opening the doors of our first dedicated tasting room and winery in Healdsburg only one year ago, we couldn’t be prouder of this accolade,” Orsi says. We have a tremendous team in place from winemaking to hospitality and their passion and dedication to their craft are evident every time you open a bottle of our wine or visit our tasting room.”
Sonoma County Winegrowers Launch New Weekly Post, “The Good Stuff,” to Share the Local History, Happenings and Stories
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (August 10, 2022) – A new weekly series, inspired by the good works of Sonoma County’s winegrape growing community, has just been launched. Titled, “The Good Stuff,” the weekly column will tell stories, provide insight and profile Sonoma County farmers from the ground up with a glass-half-full perspective.
La Prenda Wines Announces Spots Still Available in Cartooning Class with New Yorker Cartoonist and Sonoma Local Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell
SONOMA, CA (August 9, 2022) —La Prenda Wines is pleased to announce that there are still spots remaining in the Cartooning Class with New Yorker cartoonist Hilary Campbell! Join Hilary at the La Prenda Tasting Room on Thursday, August 25 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $50 which includes supplies and a glass of La Prenda wine. For tickets and additional information visit: https://laprendawines.com/events/.
Family House San Francisco’s 26th Annual Cabernet for Connoisseurs
Fundraiser Honoring Meg & Bob Nibbi, September 10, 2022, Silverado Resort & Spa, Napa, CA. (San Francisco, CA, August 10, 2022) – — Family House San Francisco announces its 26th Annual Cabernet for Connoisseurs at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa, CA on Saturday September 10, 2022. Founded in 1981, Family House San Francisco serves as a home away from home for families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses by providing physical comfort, care, and compassion, free from financial concerns. Located in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, two blocks from the Chase Center, Family House San Francisco has been deeply impacted by COVID-19 and this event will provide much needed funds to continue operating and housing up to 80 families a night.
