The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Two rounds of rain soak parts of the ArkLaTex on Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two rounds of storms pushed through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. The morning event dropped over 3 inches of rain in Benton according to our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers Molly Rankin and John Grubb. Even Stonewall picked up 2 inches according to Kay Berry. The evening storms also...
KTBS
The Morning Break: KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home & Hope Watermelon Festival
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Melinda and Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty discussed the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and the Hope Watermelon Festival.
KTBS
City Council works to keep SWEPCO customers connected during heat wave
SHREVEPORT, LA.--The Shreveport City Council is looking to help those struggling to pay their electric bill. The council passed a resolution urging SWEPCO to refrain from disconnecting customers as temperatures continue to consistently soar into the triple digits. SWEPCO released the following statement Thursday morning:. KTBS reported last night and...
KTBS
Tips on getting the most out of your HVAC unit and tools you can use to save on your electricity bill
SHREVEPORT, La. - As temperatures across the ArkLaTex have slightly gone down, your HVAC system is still working hard to keep your home cool. Trane Heating and Cooling Services recommends getting your unit inspected twice a year. Once in the fall before winter, and once in the spring before summer. This is done to make sure the unit is good to go before you need it most.
KTBS
Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
KTBS
BUY NOW! KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home tickets almost gone
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Time is running out to get your ticket to win the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home. There are only about 1,400 tickets left. Your $100 buys a chance to win the 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Bossier City. You might also win a 2022 Mazda CX-5 SUV courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt family. One thing is for sure, you WILL be helping to save young lives at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. By the way, you want to get your ticket(s) now. The deadline is Aug. 19 to be eligible to win the 2022 Mazda CX-5 SUV, courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt family.
KTBS
Extending broadband to rural Caddo Parish will be costly
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Extending affordable broadband internet access to people out in rural parts of the country is a national push by the federal government. And a committee under the Caddo Parish Commission met for the first time to discuss how the state of Louisiana is helping further that goal of closing the digital divide in this area.
KTBS
Fair Grounds Field bat removal, demolition scheduled
SHREVEPORT, La. – The end is near for Fair Grounds Field. The City Council approved demolition of the baseball stadium in April. But with the structure infested with bats, plans for the teardown were put on hold until this month when bat mating season ends. Now with a signed...
KTBS
Blanchard Medical Ribbon Cutting & Fun Day
SHREVEPORT, La. - Blanchard Medical & North Caddo Medical Center will hold a Ribbon Cutting and Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at 5948 North Market in Shreveport. Dr. Jody Chance and Jennifer Hart, Family Nurse Practitioner, are excited to spend the day...
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
KTBS
Shreveport man wanted in Texas jewelry store heist arrested in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and similar crimes in other parishes is in jail following a traffic stop Wednesday in Natchitoches Parish, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday. Lester Ray Moody, 39, of the 3400 block of Pleasant Drive in Shreveport,...
KTBS
Burn bans lifted in Bossier, Natchitoches
Burn bans in Bossier Parish and Natchitoches Parish have been lifted. Bossier Parish Police Jury President Tom Salzer and Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond credit recent rainfall as the reason for calling off the outside burning restrictions that have been in place in their respective parishes since last month. Still,...
KTAL
1 injured in shooting at home near Bilberry Park
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in the Queensborough neighborhood near Bilberry Park that left one person injured. Police on the scene said the shooting did not happen in the park, but they were not able to say yet exactly where it...
KTBS
Shreveport truancy program expansion announced
SHREVEPORT, La. - City Marshal James Jefferson and District Attorney James Stewart announced Wednesday the expansion of Shreveport's truancy program. The marshal’s office and the district attorney’s office formed a partnership to improve these resources. Jefferson shared how the partnership will benefit the entire community. "Today, I am...
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month.
KTBS
Back to school in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier Parish students returned to the classrooms Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. More than 22,000 students are attending one of the 35 schools in the Bossier Parish School District. This year. Bossier Parish welcomes 135 new teachers to its schools. For the last two days, teachers have been participating in workshops and professional development in anticipation of welcoming their students.
KSLA
Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown after 31 years of service
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Longtime Shreveport community leader, Bishop Lawrence Brandon, is headed to California. Brandon has preached in the area for nearly 31 years. He’s moving to preach at a church in his hometown of Oakland. The bishop posted about the move on Facebook:. He says he will...
KTBS
Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
KSLA
City worker who was shot is glad to be alive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
KTBS
Vehicle burglary suspects target nursing homes, hospitals, and daycares in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. Shreveport police are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries across the city at nursing homes, hospitals, and daycare facilities. Police said the suspects forcibly entered the vehicles by breaking windows. Purses, credit cards and other items were reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport police or crime...
