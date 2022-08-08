BOSSIER CITY, La. - Time is running out to get your ticket to win the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home. There are only about 1,400 tickets left. Your $100 buys a chance to win the 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Bossier City. You might also win a 2022 Mazda CX-5 SUV courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt family. One thing is for sure, you WILL be helping to save young lives at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. By the way, you want to get your ticket(s) now. The deadline is Aug. 19 to be eligible to win the 2022 Mazda CX-5 SUV, courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt family.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO