(Alexandria, MN)--Roughly 18 percent of eligible voters turned out and voted in Tuesday's primary election across Minnesota. Secretary of State Steve Simon says "that may sound like a low number, but primary turnout is much, much lower than general elections and this 18 percent showing was pretty good." Simon says voting went "almost flawlessly" from a technical standpoint in Tuesday's vote, but one county auditor in Greater Minnesota reported a "bat on the loose that frightened some voters."

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO