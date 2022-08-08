Read full article on original website
Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish
Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
American Airlines sent a 12-year-old unaccompanied passenger to the wrong state
It took Daniel Patton's son 12 hours to finally reach the correct Columbus after American Airlines booked him on a flight to Georgia rather than Ohio.
An ode to the small town festival
Sure, I could tell you about the trendiest events in the Cities this weekend. But this week, I'd like to highlight something near and dear to my heart: Corn Days. The big picture: Corn Days is the annual festival in Long Lake, a town about 15 miles west of Minneapolis with less than 2,000 people.
