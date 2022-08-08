Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Our Town: Marengo preserving history while revitalizing city
"We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve. Iowa Dept. of Public Safety starts study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair. The Iowa Department of Public Safety started a new study on whether there is a problem with human trafficking at the Iowa State Fair and other large events in the area.
KCRG.com
Suspicious package found on Univ. of Iowa campus; situation resolved
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a tweet sent by the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety at 8:33 pm, officials are alerting people that a suspicious package was found on the north side of Schaeffer Hall. Details are sparse, but University officials say that officers are on scene...
KCRG.com
Peace Camp teaches children how to identify bias and racism, how to handle it
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For one week, 50 children in Cedar Rapids ranging from kindergarten through 5th grade, learned about identifying bias and racism and how to handle it. It’s called Peace Camp. One of the people who wanted to be a part of it, Stephanie Griffin, spent...
KCRG.com
Hiawatha City Manager to become Deputy City Manager in Marion
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Kim Downs has submitted her resignation as Hiawatha City Manager and accepted an opportunity to serve in Marion. Downs first worked in Ryan, IA before joining the City in 2005, where she held several roles including Deputy City Clerk, City Clerk, and then City Manager. She was the first female administrator in Hiawatha’s history in 2013 and was named the winner of the Iowa City Manager of the Year award in 2020 in recognition of her work ethic, professionalism, and collaborative spirit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids School District pays ransom in Cyber Security incident
The Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information. "We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve. Cedar Rapids showed off its...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids schools make ransom payment in regard to cyber security incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a letter to families and staff members, the Cedar Rapids Community School District confirmed that they did make a payment to a third party to ensure the information that may have been accessed was not released in the cyber security incident that took place in July.
KCRG.com
State Fire Marshal announces retirement
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects. That money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to support quality of life and tourism investments in Iowa. Military families awarded free tickets to 'Field of Dreams' game. Updated: 7 hours ago. Three...
KCRG.com
Our Town: Marengo wind turbines a great resource for the area
Two years after the storm, a Cedar Rapids man is creating art out of the devastation. Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again."
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns later this month
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special light attractions, games and more when it returns on August 27. Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced the details on Friday, saying the seventh annual Market After Dark will run from...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
The Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information. "We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve. Marengo is part of the...
KCRG.com
"We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve.
The Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information. Marengo is part of the "Scenic byways Tour". They have an industrial park on the Interstate Railroad Line that provides...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man recycles derecho debris into trees
Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again." No Field of Dreams game in 2023. Updated:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
KCRG.com
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. Both sported their throwback uniforms at the movie site - and of course - entered through the cornfield. Possible human remains found in Iowa river. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating after possible human remains...
KCRG.com
CR downtown library opens for pickups and returns for first time following fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The downtown library has opened up its fifth avenue entrance for pickups and returns during regular library hours. The drive-up return is open as well. This comes after a fire forced the building to close back in July. Firefighters said the fire started in a...
KCRG.com
Muscatine park closed indefintely due to vandalism
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff announced that Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice. Officials say the discovery of vandalism inside the park led to the decision. Cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the SkatePark, and a parking block from the Skate Park parking lot was placed on top.
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
KCRG.com
More than 100 people prep corn ahead of 2022 St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 100 people gathered at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning to husk and clean 15,000 ears of corn ahead of this year’s Sweet Corn Festival. Volunteers started arriving at about 8 a.m., and work began at 9 a.m. The...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray hands out thousands of meals to the people of Kentucky suffering from severe flooding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley has handed out thousands of meals to people in Eastern Kentucky following flooding that left hundreds of people homeless and at least 38-people dead. This comes two years after Fairley fired up his grill and cooked for the people of Cedar Rapids...
Comments / 0