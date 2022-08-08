ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

Our Town: Marengo preserving history while revitalizing city

"We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve. Iowa Dept. of Public Safety starts study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair. The Iowa Department of Public Safety started a new study on whether there is a problem with human trafficking at the Iowa State Fair and other large events in the area.
MARENGO, IA
KCRG.com

Hiawatha City Manager to become Deputy City Manager in Marion

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Kim Downs has submitted her resignation as Hiawatha City Manager and accepted an opportunity to serve in Marion. Downs first worked in Ryan, IA before joining the City in 2005, where she held several roles including Deputy City Clerk, City Clerk, and then City Manager. She was the first female administrator in Hiawatha’s history in 2013 and was named the winner of the Iowa City Manager of the Year award in 2020 in recognition of her work ethic, professionalism, and collaborative spirit.
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids School District pays ransom in Cyber Security incident

The Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

State Fire Marshal announces retirement

City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects. That money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to support quality of life and tourism investments in Iowa.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Marengo wind turbines a great resource for the area

Two years after the storm, a Cedar Rapids man is creating art out of the devastation. Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
#Center Point
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns later this month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special light attractions, games and more when it returns on August 27. Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced the details on Friday, saying the seventh annual Market After Dark will run from...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill

Marengo is part of the...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man recycles derecho debris into trees

Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. Both sported their throwback uniforms at the movie site - and of course - entered through the cornfield. Possible human remains found in Iowa river. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating after possible human remains...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine park closed indefintely due to vandalism

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff announced that Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice. Officials say the discovery of vandalism inside the park led to the decision. Cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the SkatePark, and a parking block from the Skate Park parking lot was placed on top.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State student found dead

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

