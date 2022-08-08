ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

SWFL pet boarding facilities continue to fill up this summer

By Geoff Harris
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JMNp_0h9hm8GA00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Pet boarding facilities are filling up this summer. As more people move to Southwest Florida, kennels are feeling the effects.

“We’ve gotten more people coming to the kennel to board their animals,” said Evan Prijdekker, the Manager at Academy Kennels in Fort Myers.

Having served Southwest Florida for decades, Prijdekker said they’re seeing more new clients walk in the doors.

“The new people are more frequent than it has been in the past 18 years.”

Also feeling the effects of this boarding boom is Tiki Tails Dog Resort in Southeast Cape Coral.

“Overall, a lot busier for boarding this year,” said Brandon Perau, Owner of Tiki Tails.

For them, Perau said a lot of their clients this summer have been people visiting family up north.

“A lot of people that moved down here that became new clients are coming in saying they’re going back to visit family, friends that they haven’t seen in a couple months.”

Now similar to Academy Kennels, Perau said they have also slightly raised prices to help offset inflation.

“We had to raise our boarding price $2/night. Still includes daycare for free and a lot of that is because when we are boarding more dogs, obviously those bodies in the building cause the air conditioners to run a lot more to keep the temperature that we have it set at.”

Something many boarding facilities are doing as rising costs continue to affect both homeowners and businesses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples

Count on Crumbl Cookies being worth the wait for fans of the dessert shop chain who have anticipated its first Southwest Florida opening since announced last year that a franchise was coming to North Naples. After a ribbon-cutting and soft opening Thursday morning, the grand opening for Crumbl’s first regional...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC News

Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search

The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Coral, FL
Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Fort Myers, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Pets & Animals
WINKNEWS.com

Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat

An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral

Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiki#Dog
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Free day at Rookery Bay, drums in Bonita, more

Collier County residents can enjoy free admission 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, in the last date that is part of this special summer promotion. The two-story center features aquariums, a touch tank, interactive exhibits, walking trails over and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Drinking while boating: alcohol and water do not mix

Drinking while boating does not go together well like some think water and whiskey do. Why? Because not all drunk driving happens on the road. According to the United States Coast Guard, drinking while boating is a contributing factor in boating accidents that result in death. Also, alcohol is one of the top five contributing factors in boating accidents that result in injuries.
LEE COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

Causeway Island Makever Update

Provided to The SantivaChronicle.com. Summer traffic and violations at the Sanibel Causeway Islands Park escalated this year, Jesse Lavender, director of Lee County Parks & Recreation, told members of the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce’s during an Aug. 10 business luncheon. The issue encouraged Lee County to step up its safety measures in Phase 2 of the park’s three-and-a-half-year, $8.5-million improvement project.
SANIBEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
thatssotampa.com

Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida

We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
TAMPA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy