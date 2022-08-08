Michael Walker will be the new City Manager for Lakeland. That decision is expected to become official after a vote by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) at their monthly business meeting this coming Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Walker has been acting as the Lakeland interim City Manager since the resignation of Shane Horn in June. Mr. Horn resigned to take a job back in his home state of Michigan which left the City Manager position open. The City Manager position is a crucial position for Lakeland since that role is responsible for all of the day-to-day activity in the city as well as managing staff.

LAKELAND, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO