Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
nbcsportsedge.com
St. Jude Matchups: Fading Southwind Struggles
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The FedExCup Playoffs get underway this week in Memphis. It's a loaded field,...
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship?
A look at the cost of membership at TPC Southwind, home of the The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
franchising.com
2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis
Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
actionnews5.com
Memphis area corners captain’s market at Navy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers play at Navy in their second game Sep. 10. They’ll face a midshipman squad captained by a Memphis area product, and that is not out of the ordinary. Kip Frankland, former Houston High School star offensive tackle, was named captain of captains at...
Memphis lottery player wins $100K Powerball
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis lottery player won $100,000 from Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls along with the red Powerball to win $50,000. The player also chose and won the Power Play feature for another $50,000. The ticket was sold at Citgo Express in the 5300 block of […]
desotocountynews.com
New Trophy Blue Catfish record set
Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
localmemphis.com
$100,000 Memphis Powerball winner yet to come forward
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Someone in the Bluff City became $100,000 richer Saturday night after winning the Powerball lottery drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red one. The lucky ticket was sold at the Citgo Express on Knight Arnold Road, but the prize hasn't been claimed —everyone is advised to check their tickets.
Member of Memphis State Eight dies, university announces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ralph Prater, a member of the Memphis State Eight, has died, according to the University of Memphis. Prater was among the first group of African-American students to enroll at the university in 1959. In a tweet, the UofM made the following statement on Prater’s passing:
localmemphis.com
Meet the first female coach on Whitehaven High School's football staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whitehaven High School's running back room is getting a run for their money from their new position coach. "Coach Burse is pushing me every day," senior Jordan Lee said. "If coach Burse tells me I have to run 10 miles, that means I have to run 20."
3 Tennessee Cities Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and three in Tennessee made the cut.
localmemphis.com
Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
‘That’s a scam’: Website advertises $100 Nike Jordans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It seemed too good to be true. “Oh yeah, they gotta be fake,” said Ronnie Body, a Memphis sneakerhead. “Oh, that’s a scam for sure,” said Judy Stewart, who paid $213 for her Jordans. “Or they’re not real.”. A website claiming...
lakelandcurrents.com
Michael Walker To Be Named City Manager
Michael Walker will be the new City Manager for Lakeland. That decision is expected to become official after a vote by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) at their monthly business meeting this coming Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Walker has been acting as the Lakeland interim City Manager since the resignation of Shane Horn in June. Mr. Horn resigned to take a job back in his home state of Michigan which left the City Manager position open. The City Manager position is a crucial position for Lakeland since that role is responsible for all of the day-to-day activity in the city as well as managing staff.
Germantown drowning victim identified as coach who tried to save child in culvert
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A 37-year-old man drowned Tuesday while trying to save a child who had fallen into a drainage culvert in Riverdale Park in Germantown, authorities said. The victim was identified as Horace William Drennan of Memphis but his loved ones know him as Will. Germantown police and fire responded to the park on […]
actionnews5.com
MLGW working to restore power; 1,600 customers affected by outage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power Tuesday morning. The MLGW outage map showed about 4,032 customers affected by the outage at its peak, around 6:20 a.m. That number has since dropped to 1,600 as of 9 a.m. Some areas have been...
bobgermanylaw.com
Horn Lake, MS - All Westbound Lanes Closed After Injury Crash on MS-302
Horn Lake, MS (August 8, 2022) - There were reported injuries in the aftermath of a car wreck outside of Horn Lake on Sunday night, August 7. The collision was reported at around 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of MS-302 and Mallard Creek Drive. The injured parties were treated by attending paramedics, and all westbound lanes were closed as a result of the crash.
Teen injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in South Memphis early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1 am on the 300 block of Simpson Avenue regarding a shooting. Once on the scene, they located a teen in critical condition. The teen was taken to Regional One […]
localmemphis.com
Millions of dollars have been put into the Mud Island River Park, but what's next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millions of dollars have been allocated to Mud Island over the last 12 months and whether you notice it or not, millions have been used. Carol Coletta, the President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership, said there are renovations currently taking place and upcoming projects as Memphis attempts to revitalize Mud Island.
BROAD DAYLIGHT! Motorist Injured in Carjacking at Collierville Kroger
DEVELOPING STORY: A motorist was injured during a carjacking in broad daylight at the Kroger gas station. The attack happened at the Houston Levee supermarket. Eyewitnesses tell KWAM NewsTalk Memphis the thugs rolled up on the woman as she was filling up her car. They allegedly slammed her hand in the door as they bolted from the crime scene.
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-240 near Walnut Grove
UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is moving again. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Tuesday afternoon when a multi-vehicle car crash caused traffic to back up near the I-240 and Sam Cooper junction. Memphis Police said three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported. […]
