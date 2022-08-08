Read full article on original website
Mark Stoops has interesting response to John Calipari calling Kentucky a ‘basketball school’
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari went public Thursday with his feeling that his program needs a new practice facility, drawing an interesting response from the school’s football coach. While in the Bahamas with his team for a preseason exhibition tour, Calipari complained to reporters about the Wildcats’ 15-year-old Joe...
12-year-old girl missing from Van Lear, Kentucky
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They say that 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins is from Van Lear, Kentucky. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, or Paintsville 911.
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty,...
Lexington business delivering 800 cases of water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky, a Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after the deadly flooding, many people here in Lexington have stepped in to...
Frankfort, August 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Bath County High School soccer team will have a game with Franklin County High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Bath County High SchoolFranklin County High School. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Kentucky football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Can Mark Stoops keep Kentucky football as a Top 25 team in the country? The 2022 season could be a massively important one for the Wildcats. With 33 wins over the past four seasons, two 10-win campaigns and four consecutive bowl wins, head coach Mark Stoops has taken Kentucky football to new heights. Sure, they may never be the Wildcats basketball program, but don’t let that diminish the level of consistency and prevalence that Kentucky has reached under Stoops.
Human remains found in Fleming County, KSP investigating
According to KSP, detectives and troopers found what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area.
Kentucky State Police find missing Laurel County man
LONDON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police say a missing Laurel County man has been found. Police say Doyle Woodward, 72, was last seen at his home in London, Ky. on Tuesday around 7 p.m. A Golden Alert was issued, but later canceled.
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
UK basketball blows out first opponent in the Bahamas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky had six players in double figures as they pulled away from a group of select players from the Dominican Republic for a 108-56 win to start their Big Blue Bahamas exhibition tour. Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe led the...
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
Kentucky State Police asking for public's help to find 16-year-old missing out of Harlan County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy from Harlan County. According to a news release, Christian Brock was last seen driving a red 2021 Honda 420 Rancher in Bledsoe, Kentucky. Bledsoe is located in southeastern Kentucky. Anyone with...
Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room
LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
University of Kentucky professor explains how eastern Kentucky’s waterways contributed to major fl
University of Kentucky professor explains how eastern Kentucky’s waterways contributed to major flooding in July
