ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Nightly I-5 lane closures between Fife and Tacoma to begin Thursday

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuZI7_0h9hlVCB00
I-5 in Tacoma The new northbound and southbound I-5 Puyallup River bridges, connecting Fife and Tacoma. (WSDOT)

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol tweeted that starting Thursday, construction crews will close several lanes of Interstate 5 between Fife and Tacoma nightly for final paving and striping.

Drivers are being advised to plan for extra travel time and pay attention to the work zones.

The work zone extends between Port of Tacoma Road and East McKinley Way and will include triple lane closures.

On northbound I-5 near East Mckinley, the closures will start at 7:30 p.m. and will last until 4:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, the closures will start at 10 p.m. and will reopen between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

On southbound I-5 near the Port of Tacoma Road, the lanes will close at 9 p.m. and reopen by 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, the closures will begin at 11 p.m. and reopen between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Traffic alert: Several weeks of overnight lane closures on I-5 between Fife and Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Heads up to drivers in the south: starting Thursday, Aug. 11, there will be several weeks of overnight closures on Interstate-5 between Fife and Tacoma. Starting at 7:30 p.m., lane closures are expected on northbound I-5 near East McKinley Way. These closures will take place Monday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m. before reopening at 4:30 a.m. the following day. On Fridays and Saturdays, the lanes close at 10 p.m. and reopen by 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fife, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
Tacoma, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Fife, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed, another injured in crash on HOV off-ramp in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday in Tukwila. The crash happened on the high-occupancy vehicle lane of the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 405 to northbound Interstate 5. The collision caused the HOV off-ramp...
TUKWILA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Cox Media Group
q13fox.com

Trooper, police activity in South Tacoma

At about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, there was a lot of police activity on Pacific and S 84th St. in Tacoma. The Washington State Patrol and Lakewood Police will release more information as an investigation continues.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lightning strikes home, boat in Federal Way

Pierce and South King Counties were hit hardest by an intense lightning storm Wednesday. The system brought hundreds of lightning strikes to Western Washington. Just after 9:30 a.m., lightning struck the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Federal Way. “I was in a meeting, heard a loud explosion and the house shook...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oregon ski area sued over Tacoma child’s death

The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the lawsuit Aug. 2 over the...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect dies in police custody, investigation underway in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - An investigation is underway in Tacoma after an armed suspect died while in Police custody Tuesday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 7:40 p.m., a trooper tried stopping a red Ford truck near the corner of S 37th St. and Pacific Ave. The driver swerved, almost hit a pedestrian and ran a red light. This led the trooper to believe that the driver was impaired.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
103K+
Followers
124K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy