Nightly I-5 lane closures between Fife and Tacoma to begin Thursday

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol tweeted that starting Thursday, construction crews will close several lanes of Interstate 5 between Fife and Tacoma nightly for final paving and striping.

Drivers are being advised to plan for extra travel time and pay attention to the work zones.

The work zone extends between Port of Tacoma Road and East McKinley Way and will include triple lane closures.

On northbound I-5 near East Mckinley, the closures will start at 7:30 p.m. and will last until 4:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, the closures will start at 10 p.m. and will reopen between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

On southbound I-5 near the Port of Tacoma Road, the lanes will close at 9 p.m. and reopen by 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, the closures will begin at 11 p.m. and reopen between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

