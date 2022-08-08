Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Jalen Raine found not guilty in attempted murder case
In a two-day trail held in the 15th circuit Court in Pearl River County, Jalen Devon Raine was found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Circuit Clerk Nance Stokes said the jury found him not guilty of two counts in a trail that was held on July 27 and 28 of this year.
Sea Coast Echo
Waveland police arrest 28-year-old woman, close another 'drug house'
Officers of the Waveland Police Department this week arrested a 28-year-old woman for drug possession after responding to a report of a disturbance. “Waveland officers were dispatched to … Spruce Street in regards to a disturbance” on Sunday, Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release. “When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to the complainant, who advised she was arguing with family members over a possible theft of her belongings. While investigating the disturbance, officers observed narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the residence in plain view.”
Mississippi chiropractor arrested on charges he was selling fentanyl
A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rogers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous undercover operations,” Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.
Slidell man sentenced to 30 years in prison after two sisters die in multi-vehicle crash
The unidentified women were 68 and 73 when the deadly crash took place on US 190.
an17.com
Sheriff upgrades charges on pair after Washington Parish shooting victim dies
On July 23, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot near the intersection of Sunny Hill Road and Highway 38 in the Mt. Hermon area. The investigation subsequent to the shooting led to the arrest of Tyler Oatis, 18, Jessica Mezquite, 20, was identified as being with Oatis at the time of the shooting.
Leakesville man released from jail, allegedly flees deputy hours later
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputy sheriffs in George County. Robert Stone, 20, was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted to pull over his vehicle on Salem Campground Road in the Barton community around 9 p.m. Stone allegedly fled from the deputy, […]
Deputies led on chase across 2 counties, Lucedale man arrested
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after George County deputies said they were led on a chase spanning two counties. Joe Stewart, 35, was charged after deputies received a call from a business in the Rocky Creek area. A woman called from her workplace and said she “received threatening […]
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Chiropractor Arrested by Sheriff on Multiple Charges
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of Joseph “Joey” Rogers of Long Beach, Mississippi for felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence and two counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl. At approximately 9:30am, Harrison...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Suspect Arrested for Felony Embezzlement
Last Thursday, August 4, investigators from the Pass Christian Police Department served an arrest warrant for Raven Bonney on a felony embezzlement charge from a small business in Pass Christian. Bonney; a resident of Pass Christian, was arrested at the city police department without incident on the felony embezzlement charge....
WLOX
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has released dashcam footage of an incident involving a state trooper that occurred in McComb, Mississippi, on August 5. This after a video of the incident went viral, with the family claiming “violent behavior” on the trooper’s part....
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
Franklinton man indicted for allegedly raping child under the age of 13 years old
According to reports, a Washington Parish Grand Jury indicted 53-year-old Shannon Brady Polkey on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, 1 count of sexual battery of a victim under 13, and 1 count of failure to register as a sex offender.
theadvocate.com
FG Famous, Bogalusa rapper and friend of JayDaYoungan, arrested on federal gun charge
Bogalusa rapper FG Famous — a close friend of JayDaYoungan, a prominent rapper recently shot to death on a front porch — faces a federal gun charge, according to an affidavit that says the two were affiliates in a group linked to various crimes including murder and drug distribution.
NOLA.com
Crime-fighting Slidell police dog dies after tracking his last suspect
A Slidell police dog died in the line of duty Thursday, faltering after chasing and apprehending a theft suspect. Kano, 8, perished in the arms of his partner, Sgt. Jake Morris, at Pontchartrain Animal Clinic while receiving emergency treatment for previously undiagnosed spleen cancer. “Kano was an instrumental part of...
More than 1 kilo of cocaine & 2 guns seized from ‘high-level cocaine dealer’: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit said they seized more than one kilogram of cocaine, marijuana, other narcotics and two handguns this week. Sabrocki Hunter, 44, a “high-level cocaine dealer in the Mobile and Prichard area,” was arrested on Tuesday, August 9 at around 10:30 p.m. after a “brief vehicle […]
WLOX
Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
Sea Coast Echo
Hancock Grand Jury issues 84 indictments, multiple recommendations
The latest incarnation of the Hancock County Grand Jury on Wednesday submitted its final report, issuing True Bills — or indictments — in 84 cases; 34 “No Bills,” or decisions that no indictment was necessary; and returning 34 cases to law enforcement for further investigation. The...
Remains of missing Hammond man found in Husser, La., three subjects arrested
According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, on July 17, 2022, 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, was reported missing.
Crash on the Twin Span Bridge kills one driver, and injures another driver
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Twin Span Bridge that injured one driver and claimed the life of another driver. It happened Thursday morning on I-10 on the bridge’s eastbound span to Slidell.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Victim’s “friend” becomes worst nightmare
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Be careful when you see a friend standing outside your door, waiting to get in. He could be bringing trouble. This is 20-year-old Jaydon Hector. Earlier this month, Hector, and an accomplice went to see a friend at some apartments on Michael Boulevard, according to Mobile Police. But they weren’t bringing the guy a fruit basket gift. According to investigators, when the victim opened the door, Hector, and the other guy, busted into the apartment. Police say they were both armed, and proceeded to demand cash from the victim, as well as other personal property. They they left, but investigators believe they’re both still in the Mobile area.
