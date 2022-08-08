ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River County, MS

Picayune Item

Jalen Raine found not guilty in attempted murder case

In a two-day trail held in the 15th circuit Court in Pearl River County, Jalen Devon Raine was found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Circuit Clerk Nance Stokes said the jury found him not guilty of two counts in a trail that was held on July 27 and 28 of this year.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Waveland police arrest 28-year-old woman, close another 'drug house'

Officers of the Waveland Police Department this week arrested a 28-year-old woman for drug possession after responding to a report of a disturbance. “Waveland officers were dispatched to … Spruce Street in regards to a disturbance” on Sunday, Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release. “When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to the complainant, who advised she was arguing with family members over a possible theft of her belongings. While investigating the disturbance, officers observed narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the residence in plain view.”
WAVELAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi chiropractor arrested on charges he was selling fentanyl

A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rogers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous undercover operations,” Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.
LONG BEACH, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Chiropractor Arrested by Sheriff on Multiple Charges

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of Joseph “Joey” Rogers of Long Beach, Mississippi for felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence and two counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl. At approximately 9:30am, Harrison...
LONG BEACH, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Suspect Arrested for Felony Embezzlement

Last Thursday, August 4, investigators from the Pass Christian Police Department served an arrest warrant for Raven Bonney on a felony embezzlement charge from a small business in Pass Christian. Bonney; a resident of Pass Christian, was arrested at the city police department without incident on the felony embezzlement charge....
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
PRICHARD, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Crime-fighting Slidell police dog dies after tracking his last suspect

A Slidell police dog died in the line of duty Thursday, faltering after chasing and apprehending a theft suspect. Kano, 8, perished in the arms of his partner, Sgt. Jake Morris, at Pontchartrain Animal Clinic while receiving emergency treatment for previously undiagnosed spleen cancer. “Kano was an instrumental part of...
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Victim’s “friend” becomes worst nightmare

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Be careful when you see a friend standing outside your door, waiting to get in. He could be bringing trouble. This is 20-year-old Jaydon Hector. Earlier this month, Hector, and an accomplice went to see a friend at some apartments on Michael Boulevard, according to Mobile Police. But they weren’t bringing the guy a fruit basket gift. According to investigators, when the victim opened the door, Hector, and the other guy, busted into the apartment. Police say they were both armed, and proceeded to demand cash from the victim, as well as other personal property. They they left, but investigators believe they’re both still in the Mobile area.
MOBILE, AL

