ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites

“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform

Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Apple Pay launches in Malaysia

The Cupertino-based firm has partnered with retail outlets like KFC, Maxis, Machines, McDonald’s, Mydin, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, U Mobile, Uniqlo, Village Grocer and Watsons, and online marketplaces like Shopee, Sephora, Atome and Adidas on the merchant side. The official announcement comes days after AmBank, a local bank, prematurely published...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Weedmaps for Business debuts as a SaaS suite for cannabis retailers and brands

Due to regulatory restrictions and stigma, cannabis businesses can’t operate as freely as their peers in other sectors: From ads to payments and delivery, they require dedicated tools to comply with fragmented legislation, both in the U.S. and Canada. But the more tools they require, the more complex things become.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skims
TechCrunch

How to conduct a reduction in force: Planning, execution and follow-up

Many CEOs can’t afford to simply exist within the status quo frameworks they enjoyed as part of a rosy 2021. At the same time, they’re also struggling to raise fresh capital — and those who are able to raise money and extend runways are navigating the cultural complexities of down rounds.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavalcade#Schneider Electric#New Technologies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Argo#Logistics Sustainability#Boundary Layer#Lsb Boundary Layer
TechCrunch

Use a scalpel when cutting startup expenses, not an axe

The same holds true for startup entrepreneurs and venture capitalists attempting to manage through lean times. Unfortunately, many startups and their boards mismanage periods of low capital availability  —  as the current downturn is projected by many to be  —  by overreacting or underreacting.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

The subscription pie is getting bigger: How to leverage usage-based billing

There is one problem with that idea, however: It is not true. Subscriptions are not dying; they are just evolving. Smart companies are iterating on the subscription model with variations such as usage-based billing. Here’s what we have learned from supporting more than 4,500 subscription businesses with subscription billing and revenue management as they respond to changing times.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

FTX Ventures’ Amy Wu is bringing her blockchain investing expertise to TC Sessions: Crypto

FTX has been an undeniable guiding force in the crypto industry this year as it has rocketed toward its position as one of the leading crypto exchanges. Meanwhile, its global strength has pushed the firm to challenge Coinbase on American turf with its stateside entity FTX US, but the firm has also looked to build a major presence in the venture world with FTX Ventures.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
TechCrunch

7 investors discuss why edtech startups must go back to basics to survive

Then, we slowly saw the spotlight focus and sharpen. The very companies building for any consumer who needed a better way to learn online began turning to stickier customers — enterprises — for more reliable sources of revenue. The companies that took their first venture capital during the craze decided to join forces with other well-capitalized competitors. And those that raised lots of cash in a short period of time have had to conduct significant rounds of layoffs due to the overhiring that followed.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

EV laggards BMW and Toyota to partner on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

The two will begin producing and selling hydrogen fuel cell vehicles developed jointly as early as 2025, BMW sales chief Pieter Nota told the publication. The automakers have worked together before, jointly developing the iX5 Hydrogen based on BMW’s X5 SUV, as well as the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra sports cars in 2019.
CARS
TechCrunch

Rivian delivers on Q2 revenue, expects loss to widen another $700M

The automaker tucked the revised guidance within its second-quarter earnings report, telling investors that it expects to lose a whopping $5.45 billion in 2022, up from the $4.75 billion estimate it shared three months earlier. Rivian blamed the hike on several factors, including “supply chain challenges” and “raw material inflation.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

As Telegram grows in size, so does crypto traders’ dependence on the app

“Telegram usage is the bedrock of the crypto community,” the founder of Telegram channel unfolded, who goes by the username nakamotocat, said to TechCrunch. “Projects have come and go, players have risen and fallen, but much of the discourse between various projects and market participants resides on Telegram, and that remains a constant.”
MARKETS
TechCrunch

SaaS startup Stimulus closes oversubscribed $2.5 million seed round

Tiffanie Stanard launched the company in 2017 with a focus on the supply chain, creating a product that provided establishments with the tools and data to choose, compare and form relationships with product suppliers and vendors. The result is a product that helps businesses cut costs by avoiding mismatched suppliers while introducing diverse vendors to companies that might have overlooked them.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Instagram faces big EU privacy decision on kids’ data within weeks

The enquiry about Instagram’s handling of kids’ data was opened by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), Meta’s lead data supervisor in the EU, back in September 2020. We’re told a final decision could come as soon as the end of this month (August 2022) — with...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Wire grabs fresh funding for secure messaging tech that’s big with G7 governments

The messaging tool — which launched almost a decade ago — was originally conceived as a fresh take on secure consumer comms, drawing on certain connections to Skype (including early backing from Friis). But with increasingly fierce competition in the consumer space, from the likes of WhatsApp and...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy