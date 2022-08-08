Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg medical providers assist with the ‘Gift of Sound’
If you’re over 55 and looking for something to do, the Hattiesburg Recreation Center may be the place for you. Hattiesburg Clinic welcomes new cardiac imaging software. The Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular is one of the first in the state to use the HeartSee cardiac imaging software. The...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Clinic welcomes new cardiac imaging software
One Hub City medical provider is supplying those in need with the “Gift of Sound.”. Hattiesburg Rec. Center offers senior citizen activities in August. If you’re over 55 and looking for something to do, the Hattiesburg Recreation Center may be the place for you. The Hub City looks...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Rec. Center offers senior citizen activities in August
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re over 55 and looking for something to do, the Hattiesburg Recreation Center may be the place for you. The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department planned a month full of events and classes for senior citizens. Senior Programs Coordinator Chay Chapman said the goal...
WDAM-TV
SCRMC free cholesterol screening set for Aug. 24
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Who needs to get their cholesterol checked?. As it turns out, pretty much everybody. South Central Regional Medical Center is offering free cholesterol screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at South Central Place in Laurel. To schedule an appointment for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this month, the City of Hattiesburg launched a survey to determine how residents want to spend the city’s federal funding. Mayor Toby Barker said the survey has over 120 responses so far. He added that the infrastructure category is in the lead, with about 70% of responses.
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones County Library promotes early childhood literacy
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson. Wednesday marks a sad day in the Pine Belt as longtime Southern Miss baseball coach Corky Palmer passed away. Hattiesburg arts center offers August acrylic art classes. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center offers...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg arts center offers August acrylic art classes
One Pine Belt library is taking an active role in teaching children in its community to become better readers. Habitat for Humanity to hold homeowner classes in the Pine Belt. Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt will host its homeownership orientation meetings beginning Saturday, Aug. 13. Hattiesburg Rec. Center...
WDAM-TV
Hub City businesses say ‘thank you’ with Christian Services beautification
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg non-profit is usually the one helping people, but the organization is now the one receiving help from grateful community members. Christian Services, Inc. provides struggling community members necessities such as clothing and food. They also run the men’s mentorship program, Liberty Ministries and the financial counseling program, Thrive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Petal non-profit giving city’s youngest a boost
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The “Petal Excel By 5 Coalition” is raising money for a community development project that will benefit the youngest members of “The Friendly City.”. More than $62,000 has been raised for grant applications toward a proposed infant/toddler playground at Hinton Park. “The playground,...
WDAM-TV
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
WDAM-TV
Petal Excel By 5 prepares for 4th annual Duck Derby Day
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Excel By 5 is continuing to raise money for a unique playground set to be located in Hinton Park. This playground will be the first motor explorium playground in the state designed for children ages six months to three years. To raise money for...
WDAM-TV
Wild Wednesday - Aug. 10, 2022
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off. The RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Oak Grove students reflect on summer youth tour of nation’s capital. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Two Oak...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 8/11
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off. The RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Oak Grove students reflect on summer youth tour of nation’s capital. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two Oak...
WDAM-TV
USM’s McNair scholars program re-funded
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal grant that helps under-served students seek doctoral degrees has been renewed at the University of Southern Mississippi for the next five years to support the school’s McNair Scholars Program. The federal funding is expected to be worth $1.31 million over the five-year span.
WDAM-TV
USM Symphony Orchestra tickets are officially on sale
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off. The RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Oak Grove students reflect on summer youth tour of nation’s capital. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two Oak...
WDAM-TV
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. The organization will use the proceeds from this festival to help individuals become self-sufficient. ”The donations that we received this weekend will go towards putting those people into...
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 8/11
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off. The RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Oak Grove students reflect on summer youth tour of nation’s capital. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two Oak...
WDAM-TV
Petal Garden holding Home Run Derby fundraiser
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal non-profit is turning to the baseball diamond to raise funds to support two community gardens in the city. Petal Healing Garden is hosting” Take Me Out to the Home Run Derby!” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex in Petal.
WDAM-TV
HPD warns of false social media news scam
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of another social media misinformation scam. HPD said it has received questions about several posts circulating on local social media platforms. These posts are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
Comments / 0