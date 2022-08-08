Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
WJFW-TV
Portion of Hwy 32 will close Monday
ONEIDA AND FOREST COUNTIES - Expect slowdowns on your morning commute while the Wisconsin DOT replaces a portion of WIS 32. Starting Monday a portion of Wisconsin route 32 between Crandon in Forest County and the Oneida County town of Three Lakes will be closed to traffic. Crews will be shutting down the road at 6:00am for a culvert replacement on Scott Creek.
1 dead in Minocqua boat crash
A Minocqua man died early Saturday after he crashed his boat into a bridge, police said. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, of Minocqua. According to a press release issued by Minocqua Police Officer Michael Czlapinski, emergency crews and officers responded at about 12:49 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call reporting the crash, which happened on Lake Minocqua under the U.S. Hwy. 51 bridge. Kozey was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WSAW
Man, 36, killed in Vilas County vehicle crash
SAYNER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old man was killed as a result of a traffic crash on Sunday night. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on County Highway N, west of Eagle Nest Court. That location is east of Sayner in the town of Plum Lake.
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
WSAW
wxpr.org
merrillfotonews.com
Cordovas file wrongful death death lawsuit against Lincoln County
Court documents allege son, Owen Cordova, died in a car crash last Sept. swerving to avoid head-on collision with County dump trucks. Jeremy and Carrie Cordova, of Tomahawk, parents of Owen Cordova, a 16-year-old Merrill High School Junior who died on September 30, 2021, in an automobile accident, filed a personal injury and wrongful death lawsuit against Lincoln County, the County’s insurance carrier, and two Highway Department employees on June 21, 2022.
wxpr.org
Wausau woman charged with false statement while purchasing firearms
A Wausau women is charged with lying on a form while buying guns. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ashley Zastrow, 31, bought two guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer on January 13, 2022. Police say she indicted on the form she was the actual...
UPMATTERS
Man in northern Wisconsin dies after home explosion, was making his own fireworks
CRESCENT, Wis. (WFRV) – In what authorities believe to be an accident, one man died after an explosion in Oneida County on Monday. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on August 1 around 7:25 p.m., authorities responded to a reported explosion that happened in a garage. A man was found dead from the injuries that happened during the explosion.
Helicopter paged to Hwy. 17 motorcycle crash scene
A medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 17 near Merrill, while a portion of the highway remains closed to traffic as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. with blockage in both the northbound and southbound lanes of...
WJFW-TV
Two trail races bring people from across the state to Lincoln County
GLEASON, Wis. (WJFW) - If you're looking to take a hike or ride this weekend, you're in luck. The Thunderdown in the Underdown bike races, which started in 1989 will be back in Praire Dells tomorrow. The course will use a single track of the Underdown County Forest and now...
WJFW-TV
Christopher Anderson appears in motion hearing
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- The man accused of murdering Hannah Miller last year, appeared in Oneida County Court today. Christopher Terrell Anderson is being held on first degree intentional homicide charges for the 2021 death of Miller who was found dead on River Bend Rd. in the town of Pelican, east of Rhinelander.
wxpr.org
A Minocqua fire, Tuesday’s primary, and a unique Nicolet graduation ceremony
A fire early Monday morning heavily damaged a building that housed long-time Minocqua business Copy Cat Printing. Police said no one was injured in the fire. It shut down traffic in the area for several hours Monday morning. Wisconsin’s primary election is quicky approaching. Voters will decide the Republican candidate for governor, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, and the Vilas and Lincoln County sheriffs. Finally, ten students who are incarcerated at McNaughton Correctional Facility graduated with a heavy machinery certification from Nicolet College last week.
WJFW-TV
Ahlstrom Munksjö invests $15 million in two Northern Wisconsin plants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Paper is all around us, and one paper mill company that employs nearly two-thousand Wisconsinites is looking towards the future. Ahlstrom Munksjö put a hefty sum of money for new technology and boilers at their two Northern Wisconsin plants. “Part of being a paper maker...
WJFW-TV
Progress continues on Park Falls YMCA project
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW)- Steady progress is being made on the YMCA project in Park Falls. The expansion was made possible through the American Rescue Plan with $5.6 million dollars going into the project. Part of the YMCA project will expand childcare access to Park Falls residents. Since the cities...
WJFW-TV
Local sheriff's department will train school staff on safety issues
ELCHO - With the school year just around the corner, a local school district is planning a school safety training day. The Langlade County Sheriff's Department will assist staff at the Elcho School building on August 25th. The public can expect a large law enforcement presence on that day. Elcho's...
WJFW-TV
Dragon boat racers getting ready for the Minocqua Dragon Boat Festival
While the waters here at Torpy Park may be calm now, come august 20th the dragon boat festival will begin and boats will be racing across the water for their own chance at glory. "It’s really a great thing to be back. We have teams coming from out of town...
Wausau area obituaries August 8, 2022
Daemon A. Lee, 18, of Rothschild, passed away on August 6, 2022. Daemon was born January 2, 2004, in Wausau. He was the quiet kid in the corner until you got to know him. He was extremely smart and had a genius-level IQ. He loved games! Board games and video games. He never met a puzzle he couldn’t conquer. Daemon played trumpet in the marching band and graduated from DC Everest in 2022. He worked at Briq’s and loved his Briq’s family. Daemon loved to read- he was always reading a book, if not three. He enjoyed collecting trinkets- anything shiny, dice, coins, and rocks. Daemon is deeply missed and forever in our hearts. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
