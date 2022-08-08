ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Get In Here: Amazon’s #1 Best-Selling Water Flosser Is 45% Off Today

By Spy Editors
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWXSh_0h9hkRd400

Click here to read the full article.

When you scour Amazon for deals on cool gadgets and fun electronics, a water flosser is probably not the first thing that jumps to mind very often. But today should be that day, because the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional is on sale for a whopping 45% off.

This is Amazon’s #1 Best Seller for power dental flossers, and over 103,000 Amazon reviewers have given it an average 4.5 out of 5-star review, so you know it’s one of the best models available. And, since a water flosser isn’t exactly the sort of thing to share, now’s the time to stock up for the whole family. This particular water flosser has also been tested and approved by the SPY team, and even at its full price it’s worth the investment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBQ6P_0h9hkRd400


Buy: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $54.99 (orig. $99.99) 45% OFF

Why Choose a Water Flosser?

Daily flossing is one of the most important parts of your healthcare routine, because nothing prevents gum disease and gingivitis like flossing combined with brushing. And water flossing is actually better than traditional flossing in many ways. It’s easier on your gums — no bleeding, which is common with traditional floss, and it’s also far easier for people who have difficulty with traditional flossing because of tight spaces between their teeth or mobility issues.

A water flosser simply shoots a very concentrated narrow stream of water at high speed, and when aimed at your gums and between your teeth it acts as a power washer, dislodging plaque , food and other debris from your mouth. And unlike traditional flossing, a good water flossing leaves your mouth feeling refreshed instead of punished.

Water flossers are also far better for people with dental implants, braces, crowns, or bridges, since there is nothing to get stuck in your dental implements.

Why We’re Excited About This Deal: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

There’s a reason Waterpik has become synonymous with water flossers, as Kleenex has with facial tissue and Dumpster with trash disposal bins. Water Pik, Inc. has been making water flossers since 1962 and has been the top-selling water flosser brand in the world for virtually its entire existence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQKhJ_0h9hkRd400

The Aquarius is one of Waterpik’s more compact models, which is great for your counter space. But its size does not mean it has sacrificed any power or effectiveness. Its pulse-modulation technology gives you maximum plaque removal when in Floss Mode, and the Hydro-Pulse Massage Mode stimulates your gums and improves circulation and overall gum health.

The 360-degree rotation of the Aquarius’s tips gives you maximum accessibility to the many hard-to-reach spots in your mouth which are nearly inaccessible with traditional floss. The water reservoir holds 22 ounces of water, enough for 90 seconds of flossing time, and is top-rack dishwasher safe.

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser normally sells for $99.99, so this deal bringing down to $54.99 is nothing to, well, spit at. Give your teeth and gums the TLC they deserve with this best-selling water flosser now on sale on Amazon!


Buy: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $54.99 (orig. $99.99) 45% OFF

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022

Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Too Few Outlets, Too Many Devices? This Smart Kasa Power Strip Is 41% Off Right Now

Click here to read the full article. No home ever has enough spare outlets, especially for people with a lot of electronics. Between the TV, gaming consoles, smart lighting system, sound system and so on, you’ll need every outlet you can find. Luckily for you, the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 has multiple ports for all the smart control you could ask for. Plus, it’s currently 41% off on Amazon for a limited time. Kasa is a well-known name in the smart home industry, especially among smart outlet manufacturers. Kasa’s smart devices include cameras, plugs and much more, and they...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Quick-Dry Towels Are Always Ready and Never Smelly

Click here to read the full article. When you hear “quick-drying towels,” it’s hard not to conjure images of thin and flimsy travel towels or a cheesy Shamwow infomercial. Sure, they may take up less room in your knapsack or carry-on luggage, but they don’t exactly get the job done when it comes to drying off. Luckily, quick-dry towels have come a long way in recent years, with a variety of new options hitting the market to make all of your shower thoughts and dreams come true. Today, you can find many fast-drying and luxurious towels for use in bathrooms, in...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pik#Flosser#Reservoir
SPY

The $14 Energizer Headlamp Comes With Its Own Batteries and a Nearly Perfect Rating

Click here to read the full article. If you’re an avid nighttime runner, camping enthusiast or DIY expert who needs to light up dark spaces, this is one deal you will want to hear about. Today, shoppers can get an Energizer LED Headlamp — with batteries included — for just $14.71. This Energizer LED Headlamp has a near-perfect 4.7-star rating from over 2,900 Amazon users, who call it an “insanely good idea” and say they love it so much that they wish they had gotten it sooner. Buy: Energizer LED Headlamp $14.71 (orig. $22.99) 36% OFF “OMG what an excellent idea!!” wrote one...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Pet Owners Are So Obsessed With This $29 Pet Hair Remover They’ve Given It 90,000+ Perfect Reviews

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a pet owner, you know just how hard it is to keep your home tidy when your dog or cat sheds. From vacuuming to lint rolling, it seems the job is never done when removing pet hair, lint and dander from your carpet and furniture. There are, however, a few trusted products that will help, like the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, which you can get for less than $29 at Amazon. The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover has over 90,000 perfect reviews on Amazon from users who have referred to it as “life-changing”...
PET SERVICES
SPY

Get Organized: 25 Home Storage Hacks That Will Instantly Declutter Your Space

Click here to read the full article. Keeping your home nice and organized requires a lot of time-consuming work — or a little proactive planning. But if it’s too late to plan ahead, then clearing clutter suddenly becomes a never-ending task. That’s why we’re always on the search for the best tool storage and home organizers. The best home storage hacks keep your bathroom, kitchen, garage, or living room organized. And when your home is organized and tidy, you might be surprised how much your mood improves. So no more shoes wandering around your bed, tools in your closet or kitchen...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

I’m Obsessed With These Extremely Cushy $24 Cloud Slides from Amazon — Treat Your Feet

Click here to read the full article. Remember those days when you were a kid, and your mom honked her car horn a few times to let you know she was outside with groceries? In a panic-stricken stupor, you’d always throw on the first pair of shoes you found by the front door to quickly help your mother bring package after package from the car to the kitchen. In this situation, you’d probably often find yourself in a pair of heels six sizes too small or your dad’s work loafers six sizes too big. It’s a memory for the majority of...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

Flash Sale: Stock Up on Smart Light Bulbs, Now Just $5.10 Each

Click here to read the full article. Looking for smart lights? Look no further. Thanks to a flash sale on Amazon, you can grab a 4-Pack of Sengled Smart Lights for just over $20, which brings the price down to only $5.10 each. However, that’s just one of the products included in this flash sale, which also includes LED strip lights, color-changing light bulbs, TV backlights, and tons more Sengled products. This sale won’t last long, and inventory will probably go even faster, so don’t wait around. Sengled produces high-quality LED lights that will last for roughly 55,000 hours of use,...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 18 Best Smart Lights for Perfect Lighting at Home

Click here to read the full article. Not long ago, smart bulbs were costly, often over $50 for just a single bulb. Luckily, that’s not the case anymore because increased competition has driven prices considerably down, which means you can add more to your smart home without spending a fortune. In addition, they can also help save you money on your electric bill and enhance your home’s decor. In the last few years, however, smart lights have expanded beyond just traditional smart light bulbs. You’ll find a wealth of smart options like wall lights, string lights, strip lights, lamps, and more....
ELECTRONICS
SPY

This Portable $12 Power Strip Means Never Getting Stuck With a Single Outlet While Traveling

Click here to read the full article. Working from a coffee shop can be maddening, especially when the place is buzzing with people waiting for their drinks. Finding an available outlet can be adventurous when there are few around, so you should ditch your regular charger for this travel-friendly power strip with three USB ports and outlets. You’ll be someone’s savior while they’re waiting for that caramel iced macchiato. The Alitayee USB Power Strip not only offers plenty of utility, but Amazon has it at 55% off its regular price. That’s a great deal, considering it’ll cost you under $12. Buy: Alitayee...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Inflatable Hot Tubs Are Portable, Temporary and Most Importantly, Relaxing

Click here to read the full article. What’s the best way to relax and de-stress? For some, it’s drinking an ice-cold beer. For others, it’s taking a long soak in a warm bath (followed by lounging in a luxury bathrobe). So by our logic, a really great way to maximize relaxation would be to enjoy an ice-cold beer in a warm bath. Throw in an outdoor setting, and the answer you’re looking for is one of the best inflatable hot tubs. Hot tubs, specifically inflatable ones, are made for relaxation and good times. Get your friends together, grab some ice-cold beer,...
BUSINESS
SPY

The 12 Best Leaf Blowers To Keep Your Yard in Pristine Condition

Click here to read the full article. Keeping your yard year-round clean is not easy — especially if you have a sycamore tree since its leaves start falling in mid-summer. However, it is possible to make the process easier with a powerful leaf blower. The best leaf blower will help you clean fallen leaves and freshly mowed grass, clear snow and quickly remove other dirt and debris quickly and easily. That said, figuring out which one to buy will largely depend on the size of your yard, the type of job you’re trying to handle, and how hard you need...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Cloud Slides Are Our New Obsession, and These 5 Pairs Will Have You Walking on Air

Click here to read the full article. Cloud slides, pillow slides, cushion slides, whatever you call them, these ultra-cozy TikTok-made-me-do-it’s have been popping off over the past year throughout social media sites — and for good reason. These are incredibly comfortable, cheap and “good-looking,” as some might say. Cloud slides are puffy, cushioned sandals that mimic the shower shoes you wore into the dorm showers when you were in college. Instead of wearing them for solely shower moments, they’re reinvented to be the most comfortable flip-flops you’ll ever throw on your feet. Soles are 1.7-inches thick and are totally shock absorbent...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

This Power Extender Solves One Of the Most Annoying Problems I Have Working at My Desk

A clean desk is about more than just aesthetic appeal; it can actually improve your productivity. Your stress level can actually go up due to desktop clutter, and small annoyances throughout the workday impede your performance and can make it more difficult to get things done. The good news is that you can take steps to reduce clutter, and you can do it for $27 less for a short time. The Jgstkcity Desktop Power Grommet provides recessed power access on your desk. It sits nearly flush against the surface while still giving you access to two AC outlets and three USB...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

33 Back-To-School Must-Haves You Can Buy on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The summer is coming to an end, and that means it’s time to head back to the classroom. Depending on how you feel about school, this is the best or worst time of year. But one thing parents, teachers and students can all agree on is that heading back to school typically comes with a lot of stuff, from new school notebooks to new school clothes, which is why we’re here to share the best back-to-school deals on Amazon, Target and other retailers. Whether your little one is getting ready for their first day of preschool or you’re preparing to start...
SHOPPING
SPY

This $15 Gallon Water Bottle Is Obnoxiously Huge But Finally Has Me Drinking Enough Water

Click here to read the full article. It’s summer, it’s hot, and we all know we should be chugging water all day in order to stay alive. However, refilling your water bottle during a workday is annoying, and keeping track of how much water you’ve had is low on the priority list for busy people. That’s why when I saw this gallon-sized water bottle, I knew I had to try it out. Not only would I not have to refill it, I could also drink ONE bottle a day and know I had met my hydration goals. It’s obnoxiously gigantic,...
SHOPPING
SPY

The 18 Best All-Black Watches Offer a Sleek and Rugged Style Upgrade

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve kept a watchful eye on the wrists of stylish guys everywhere, from Instagram to your favorite coffee shop, perhaps you’ve noticed in recent years that many a man is rocking an all-black watch. What exactly is it about the tactical, rugged yet sleek appeal of all-black watches that’s captured the hearts of watch aficionados, enthusiasts and newfound collectors everywhere? It’s not all that easy to pin down, but there’s no question that black watches are here to stay and in a big way. Whether you’re searching for one of the best watches...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

This TikTok-Famous Dog Paw Washer Cuts Cleaning Time in Half and Has 35,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Pets bring many things into the home — unbridled joy, unconditional love, and messes. Thankfully, we’ve found a top-rated dog paw washer that’s famous for cutting paw cleaning time in half. This unique product has gone viral on TikTok in a big way, and it quickly strips away mud and gunk while scrubbing deeply at the same time. If you live in an area with dust or mud or love taking your pet on messy hikes, you need this device. The MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner has more than 35,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and an overall 4.4-star rating from 52,000+...
PETS
SPY

Fresh Oat Milk for a Fraction of the Price? Our Nutr Review Is in, and We’re Obsessed

Click here to read the full article. Since Lactaid became an everyday carry essential and nut milk became the default order at coffee shops, dairy milk is out. Almond and oat milk varieties are in but are also much more expensive than their dairy-filled brethren, which can hike the cost up significantly, especially if you’re ordering your go-to from your local coffee shop every day. You can make your coffee at home using a top-rated cold brew maker or espresso machine, but you still have the pesky cost of the milk alternative. Thankfully, there’s the Nutr. A device designed to make...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy