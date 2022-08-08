ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Man reportedly beat 3-year-old at Glendale Walmart, drove drunk with child in car

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQRPn_0h9hkIvl00

A Glendale man has been charged with child abuse and four counts related to DUI for allegedly pushing, grabbing and kicking his three-year-old son at a Glendale Walmart and driving drunk with him in the car.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, a witness at the Walmart at Camelback Road and Loop 101 reported the behavior of Ricardo Rodriguez, 25, to 911.

Rodriguez and his young son were reportedly in line at the Walmart self-checkout, and the son was holding a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey. The son dropped the bottle, which caused Rodriguez to get upset and grab the child by the back of the neck.

Rodriguez paid for the rest of the items, and the witness followed him out to the parking lot. The witness said Rodriguez was struggling to find his vehicle and was also getting upset with the child, pushing him to the ground and kicking him in the back three times. The witnessed tried to intervene but Rodriguez reportedly pushed the witness to the ground and kicked them.

The witness reported the vehicle’s license plate to 911, and responding Glendale police officers initially went to Rodriguez’s house in a nearby neighborhood but the witness had followed Rodriguez and updated 911 that he had stopped at the Circle K southwest of Loop 101 and Camelback Road so police rerouted there where they contacted Rodriguez.

The Glendale police report stated that upon contact with police Rodriguez repeated multiple times sayings like “I f***ed up” and, “This will be my second DUI.” He also reportedly said, “I need to get sober.”

Rodriguez had left the child in the vehicle parked at the gas pump, on a day with temperatures over 100 degrees, while he went inside the Circle K store. He told police he’d gone there to look for cheaper beer than at Walmart.

Rodriguez told police he believed the child was safer in the car with him than home alone even though he was under the influence of alcohol. Police said Rodriguez “did not recall hitting his child but advised he did not remember because he was intoxicated. He was advised there was video surveillance and advised if that’s what happened then he will not fight it and accept what he did.

When the fire department opened the vehicle, the child’s hair was wet from sweat and he “would not stop drinking the water Fire had provided for him.” The boy had multiple bright abrasions on his back, sides, the back of his neck and his abdomen. He also had two healing abrasions on the underside of his forearm.

The Department of Child Safety was contacted and advised police they would be making a report. Rodriguez is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Comments / 77

Jennifer Campos
4d ago

He needs a higher bond. Hopefully he gets the help he definitely needs. Truly hope that little boy finds a happy home because it's not the one he's living in.

Reply(1)
48
Donna Lopes
4d ago

give that baby to someone who would love him. some ppl don't deserve to have kids. luckily someone followed him because what if he had gone in the house to sleep it off his baby would've died in that car that day. thank you to the witness for saving that baby. not all of them are this lucky. 🙏👏🏽

Reply
41
Malissa Garcia
4d ago

we're the mother that dude better get time in prison for abusing that baby the judge needs to protect this baby it's enough of these babies getting hit or killed by these dam parents

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Witnesses say bicyclist killed was hit by 3 different cars in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating the death of a bicyclist near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. They said he was lying in the road when he was hit by a car. However, a witness reached out to Arizona’s Family, saying the man was only lying in the street because he’d been hit by another car first.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family grieving after mother of two killed in tragic accident in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother of two was killed on Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car while standing on the sidewalk on 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Alberta Lavetta Cons, 30, called her fiance around 5:30 a.m., saying she was in a fender bender. She told him there was no damage, but the other driver didn’t speak English, so she needed help translating. After hanging up for a brief moment, she called her fiance back, which is when the crash happened.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at Glendale apartment

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley woman is now facing murder charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death earlier this week. Glendale police were sent out to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue, after a reported stabbing Monday night.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car

Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Phoenix Police seeing increase in applicants due to pay increase. Updated: 6 hours...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Jack Daniel#Violent Crime#Linus Company Walmart#Glendale Walmart#Dui#Circle K Southwest
AZFamily

Deputies find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found the body of a missing swimmer five days after he didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant. Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies identified the body as 72-year-old Gregory Elias, who was swimming in the Humbug Cove area of the lake last weekend and didn’t come back up.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa

Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Updated:...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested after Mesa hit-and-run left 4-year-old girl seriously hurt

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that left a 4-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Main Street and LeSuer. Bea, her mom, and her siblings were crossing the street after a trip to the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors Center. Bea got ahead of the group and was reportedly hit by 48-year-old Veronica Laprada. “What kind of humanity is that? Knowing you did something and not stopping at the very least to see if you can help in any way,” said Bea’s uncle, Christopher Stapley.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
AZFamily

Police identify 4 killed in crash involving racing stolen car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash involving a stolen car that was racing late last month. Police say the unidentified driver of the stolen car was speeding on 43rd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on July 22 when he collided with a driver trying to make a left onto Thunderbird Road. That car caught fire, and all three people inside died. The driver of that car, 28-year-old Terry Hill, was previously identified by his family.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash along a busy stretch of road in the Alhambra neighborhood. Officers were called out to the area of 27th and Grand avenues after a report of a two-vehicle crash sometime early Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, later identified as Joshua Telmo, seriously hurt. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. Video from the scene showed extensive front-end damage on a Toyota Prius and the overturned motorcycle with serious damage.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after shots fired at car stopped by trooper in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after shots were fired at a car that had been stopped by a DPS trooper Sunday night in Phoenix. The bizarre incident started shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday when Phoenix police say a man pulled into a motel parking lot near 35th Avenue and Latham Street, just south of I-10. He parked, got out, and then reportedly fired shots at his own car with a handgun. Police say the woman in the passenger seat wasn’t hurt and apparently wasn’t aware that he was the person firing at the car.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Tattoo recognition software helps identify 2 deceased victims in Arizona

PHOENIX — New software is helping detectives identify deceased subjects through tattoo recognition the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Forensic Images Unit announced Wednesday. The FIU has used facial recognition software to develop leads in criminal cases since 2016 and said this latest upgrade allows them to expand their...
ARIZONA STATE
West Valley View

Former Buckeye police officer charged with multiple felonies

A former Buckeye police officer has been arrested following allegations that he misused official law enforcement databases to access people’s personal information. Charles Cosgrove, who resigned in June after 10 years with the Buckeye Police Department, has been charged with 21 counts of perjury, Class 4 felonies, and five counts of unauthorized access of criminal history, Class 6 felonies, according to information provided by the department.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in Phoenix after month-long vehicle theft investigation

PHOENIX — A suspect in a month-long vehicle theft investigation was arrested in Phoenix last week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced in a press release Friday. AZDPS Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives allegedly observed the suspect, 37-year-old Brandon A. Jones, operating and transporting multiple stolen vehicles from...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy