Man reportedly beat 3-year-old at Glendale Walmart, drove drunk with child in car

A Glendale man has been charged with child abuse and four counts related to DUI for allegedly pushing, grabbing and kicking his three-year-old son at a Glendale Walmart and driving drunk with him in the car.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, a witness at the Walmart at Camelback Road and Loop 101 reported the behavior of Ricardo Rodriguez, 25, to 911.

Rodriguez and his young son were reportedly in line at the Walmart self-checkout, and the son was holding a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey. The son dropped the bottle, which caused Rodriguez to get upset and grab the child by the back of the neck.

Rodriguez paid for the rest of the items, and the witness followed him out to the parking lot. The witness said Rodriguez was struggling to find his vehicle and was also getting upset with the child, pushing him to the ground and kicking him in the back three times. The witnessed tried to intervene but Rodriguez reportedly pushed the witness to the ground and kicked them.

The witness reported the vehicle’s license plate to 911, and responding Glendale police officers initially went to Rodriguez’s house in a nearby neighborhood but the witness had followed Rodriguez and updated 911 that he had stopped at the Circle K southwest of Loop 101 and Camelback Road so police rerouted there where they contacted Rodriguez.

The Glendale police report stated that upon contact with police Rodriguez repeated multiple times sayings like “I f***ed up” and, “This will be my second DUI.” He also reportedly said, “I need to get sober.”

Rodriguez had left the child in the vehicle parked at the gas pump, on a day with temperatures over 100 degrees, while he went inside the Circle K store. He told police he’d gone there to look for cheaper beer than at Walmart.

Rodriguez told police he believed the child was safer in the car with him than home alone even though he was under the influence of alcohol. Police said Rodriguez “did not recall hitting his child but advised he did not remember because he was intoxicated. He was advised there was video surveillance and advised if that’s what happened then he will not fight it and accept what he did.

When the fire department opened the vehicle, the child’s hair was wet from sweat and he “would not stop drinking the water Fire had provided for him.” The boy had multiple bright abrasions on his back, sides, the back of his neck and his abdomen. He also had two healing abrasions on the underside of his forearm.

The Department of Child Safety was contacted and advised police they would be making a report. Rodriguez is being held on a $10,000 bond.