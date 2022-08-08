ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Keeping it vintage: Bronx entrepreneur brings nostalgia, fashion to life in Pelham Bay

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31P3Hl_0h9hjyWi00

A Bronx entrepreneur is marrying 80s and 90s nostalgia with his fashion brand – Third Eye Throwbacks.

Founder Justin Leibowitz, a graduate of Fordham Prep and the College of Mount Saint Vincent, didn't get into vintage items until after college. He grew his business online and hustled before eventually opening his only location in late 2019.

“I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit, always been interested in making money my own way,” he added. “Utilizing my creativity, making a job that I can enjoy.”

News 12’s Dan Serafin visited his store in Pelham Bay.

Comments / 13

 

