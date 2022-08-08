ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pokey and Schleppie Awards ‘honor’ most unreliable bus lines across NYC

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The annual Pokey and Schleppie Awards highlighted New York's worst bus routes for commuters.

The event, organized by the New York Public Interest Research Group and Transit Center, analyzed 77 local bus routes in the month of May with at least seven weekday riders.

The B12, which carries Brooklynites from Lefferts Gardens to East New York, earned the title of ‘Most Unreliable Bus Route’, mostly because of “bunching” – when no bus comes for a while, then several come back-to-back.

The B6 was the runner up for most unreliable bus route, with a similar bunching issue.

The MTA says Bronx bus speeds have increased since a redesign was implemented in June, removing some bus stops to increase efficiency across routes in the borough, among other changes.

The MTA’s president said they are working to enforce bus lane rules, and hope to start the process of redesigning Brooklyn bus lanes by the end of 2022.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

