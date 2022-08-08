ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx students wrap up immersive program teaching history of slavery

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JY3wx_0h9hjsEM00

This summer, a group of Bronx high school students took part in a five-week program teaching them the history of slavery in our city.

The program included field trips, interviews, and research focused on the role that enslaved Africans played both in the Bronx and across the five boroughs.

“Learning about this history and learning about my ancestors… I feel like I’m giving back to the community in a sense,” said Dasani Grant, a student at Dewitt Clinton High School.

Grant created a pamphlet that she hopes visitors can use to learn about the grounds at Van Cortlandt Park and the history of slavery that’s there, from the burial grounds to the renamed Hester and Piero’s Mill Pond.

The students took on their own creative ventures, from websites and social media pages to videos and articles to accompany the park’s Enslaved Peoples Project.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Of Slavery#The Bronx#Africans#Enslaved Peoples Project
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, NY
City
Cortlandt, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Secret NYC

Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market

Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

99K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy