ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD: Man responsible for 1996 Morris Heights murder arrested

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4IHN_0h9hjqSu00

Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a murder that has remained a mystery dating back to 1996.

Police say Gregory Fleetwood, 66, caused the death of 36-year-old Jasmine Porter.

Investigators found Porter dead in her Morris Heights home back on Feb. 5, 1996 with trauma to her neck. Police ruled her death as a homicide.

Police say the DNA used by the cold case squad helped link Fleetwood to the crime. There was no word as to how it was obtained.

Fleetwood was charged with murder.

Comments / 8

Hak a dollar
4d ago

It's funny how they can solve cases from years ago but they can't solve Malcolm x or Tupac or Biggie murder go figure

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx fatal stabbing arrest: Teen charged in cab driver’s killing

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a cab driver in Baychester, according to authorities. Jaivon Cherry was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the July attack, officials said. Police had previously said that Jorge Valentin, 30, […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder, Another's Wounding: Prosecutor

Two people have been charged in a double shooting that left one man dead another wounded last month, authorities announced. Joseph Dowdell, 33, is accused of gunning down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block of New Street just after midnight on Saturday, July 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Dowdell was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons offenses.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old shot and killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 14-year-old boy was shot to death in the lobby of a Bronx building early on Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a shooting call at E. 237 E. 194th St. in the Fordham neighborhood just after 1 a.m. They found Jacob Borbin...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Nypd#Police#Dna#Violent Crime
PIX11

Mom, teen son stab each other during fight inside Brooklyn home: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mother and son stabbed each other during an argument inside their Brooklyn home Wednesday night, police said. The 44-year-old mom and her 17-year-old son were each slashed multiple times during the altercation in their Coney Island apartment on 29th Street at around 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Steven Chase, 43, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 11, 2022, at 0900 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Steven Chase. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. reckless endangerment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Mother and teen son stab, wound each other during crazed fight in their Brooklyn apartment

A Brooklyn woman and her teen son stabbed and wounded each other during a crazed fight inside their Brooklyn apartment, police said Thursday. Mother and son attacked each inside their Coney Island Houses apartment on W. 29th St. shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The 44-year-old mom is in critical but stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with stab wounds to her face, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in East 18th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street late Thursday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 51-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 18th Street and Fulton Place at around 11:47 p.m. Police said he arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical...
PATERSON, NJ
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in NYC Building Lobby

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in a Bronx building lobby overnight, officials say, marking the latest in a series of escalating violent gun crimes claiming the lives of young people across New York City. Police responding to a call about a male shot on East 194th Street and Briggs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

99K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy