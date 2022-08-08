NYPD: Man responsible for 1996 Morris Heights murder arrested

Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a murder that has remained a mystery dating back to 1996.

Police say Gregory Fleetwood, 66, caused the death of 36-year-old Jasmine Porter.

Investigators found Porter dead in her Morris Heights home back on Feb. 5, 1996 with trauma to her neck. Police ruled her death as a homicide.

Police say the DNA used by the cold case squad helped link Fleetwood to the crime. There was no word as to how it was obtained.

Fleetwood was charged with murder.