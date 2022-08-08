ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Says Mar-a-Lago Home “Under Siege” as FBI Agents Raid Property

Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents executed an unannounced raid Monday at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said late Monday via a post on Truth Social and shared wide with news outlets. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

The raid comes as the Department of Justice is said to be ramping up its investigation into Trump’s alleged role in meddling in the 2020 election and the resulting Jan. 6 insurrection. It also comes hours after Politico reported that John Rowley, a former federal prosecutor with the law firm JPRowley Law PLLC, is working with Trump on issues related to the DOJ’s probe of the Jan. 6 attack.

Trump did not specify a reason for the raid in his post but he did blame “Radical Left Democrats” who oppose his rumored-yet-announced presidential bid for 2024. The New York Times is reporting that the FBI raid appeared to be focused on classified material that Trump took to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. Trump was not in Florida at the time of the raid.

“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries,” he posted. “Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

In his lengthy statement, Trump once again called out his onetime Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, by referencing her emails, a common tactic he used during his 2016 presidential campaign. “Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable,” he claimed. “I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our country like we have never seen before.”

He continued: “The lawlessness, political persecution and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the DOJ and FBI and will update accordingly.

