Deer Lodge man facing charges in death of newborn daughter
A Deer Lodge man faces a charge of deliberate homicide in connection with the death of his newborn daughter.
Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk
A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
Updated: Man who said he was 'the devil' gets 75 years for fatal stabbing in Butte
After calling it a “senseless crime and tragic waste of a mother’s life,” a judge sentenced a man to 75 years in the Montana State Prison on Thursday for fatally stabbing his girlfriend in a house on Grand Avenue in June 2021. Prosecutors had recommended the sentence...
“Help Me Ben” finds owner of WWII Japanese battle flag still alive, now 98-years old
HELENA, Mont. – My goal with the Help Me Ben series is to get solutions. Sometimes, the successes even surprise me. And this story would fit into that category of a huge surprise. A couple of months ago, I got a message from Brenda Clark. She lives in Helena,...
Firefighters, helicopter extinguish side-by-side fire in Wallace Creek area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Five volunteers from Clinton Rural Fire responded to the report of a fully engulfed side-by-side in the Wallace Creek area on Sunday afternoon. The Montana DNRC flew a helicopter in and Missoula Rural Fire also hurried in with mutual aid. The firefighters confirmed 30 foot flames,...
Possible point of origin of Matt Staff Fire near East Helena found
Those who were evacuated can now return home as all evacuations have been lifted by Lewis and Clark County and Broadwater County. Roads in the fire area are open to local traffic only. As of this update, the Matt Staff Fire is 1,583 acres large and is 0% contained. UPDATE,...
Extent of Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit reaches beyond Butte
BUTTE, Mont. - As the national discussions on how to protect children in schools continue, parents and teachers in Butte are learning that community is key at this week's Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit. And with this annual event coming in the months after the Uvalde tragedy, the message is perhaps more pertinent than ever.
NorthWestern Energy Wants MORE money. Gas and Electric Hikes Requested
According to an application submitted with the Department of Public Service Regulation before the Public Service Commission of the State of Montana, NorthWestern Energy is requesting authority to increase their retail electric and natural gas utility service rates, and for approval of electric and natural gas service schedules, and rules and allocated cost of service and rate design. *phew*
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
'Yellowstone' filming in Helena Aug. 24, looking for extras
The tv series “Yellowstone” is holding a virtual casting call for a scene to be filmed in Montana's state capital.
Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest
Four Montana groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service for a decision that they say abandons 10 wildlife standards those agencies have used for the past 30 years to protect grizzly bear, lynx, elk, moose and more animals in the region. In a lawsuit filed in federal court […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Butte Miners win Northwest regional championship
BUTTE — The storybook season got its happy ending. With a 4-0 win over the Minico Storm (Rupert, Idaho) on Tuesday afternoon, the Miners claimed the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament championship in Vernal, Utah, to cap off a dominating season. Butte (45-9) was a perfect 13-0 across three...
Butte teen goes far in Ninja Warrior competition
The 17-year-old competed in the 14th season of the TV gameshow American Ninja Warrior and competed in Texas, Los Angeles and made it all the way to the champion round in Las Vegas.
Red Barn Cafe plating up on Helena's east side
Now, with a new opportunity, Nickerson said she's taking lessons learned from the entirety of her career into the Red Barn Café.
Casting agency for '1923' looking for extras in Butte
The show needs extras, which are people who dress up in period clothing and stand in the background during the shooting.
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
Lineup announced for Philipsburg Concert and Charity Auction
The 12th annual Philipsburg Concert and Charity Auction will take place at the Winninghoff Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20. The concert is an all-day event, starting at 11 a.m. and finishing up at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blanket or chair to enjoy the music. After...
Montana Western men's basketball announces five-player recruiting class
DILLON — Montana Western Men's Basketball head coach Mike Larsen signed five recruits for the 2022-23 season. This incoming class features three incoming freshman and two college transfers. "I am extremely excited to welcome these five guys to the Montana Western family and the Dillon community," Larsen said. "Our...
Carroll Football Position Preview: Defensive Line
HELENA — Carroll’s defensive line was, perhaps, the stoutest part of a team that went 6-4 a season ago to capture the Saints’ third straight winning campaign. The Saints were the only Frontier Conference program to allow less than 100 yards rushing, on average, per game (94.3) and finished 13th in rush defense in the NAIA.
