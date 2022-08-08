ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

montanarightnow.com

Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk

A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
montanarightnow.com

Extent of Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit reaches beyond Butte

BUTTE, Mont. - As the national discussions on how to protect children in schools continue, parents and teachers in Butte are learning that community is key at this week's Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit. And with this annual event coming in the months after the Uvalde tragedy, the message is perhaps more pertinent than ever.
97.1 KISS FM

NorthWestern Energy Wants MORE money. Gas and Electric Hikes Requested

According to an application submitted with the Department of Public Service Regulation before the Public Service Commission of the State of Montana, NorthWestern Energy is requesting authority to increase their retail electric and natural gas utility service rates, and for approval of electric and natural gas service schedules, and rules and allocated cost of service and rate design. *phew*
worldatlas.com

The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
Daily Montanan

Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest

Four Montana groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service for a decision that they say abandons 10 wildlife standards those agencies have used for the past 30 years to protect grizzly bear, lynx, elk, moose and more animals in the region. In a lawsuit filed in federal court […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NewsBreak
406mtsports.com

Butte Miners win Northwest regional championship

BUTTE — The storybook season got its happy ending. With a 4-0 win over the Minico Storm (Rupert, Idaho) on Tuesday afternoon, the Miners claimed the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament championship in Vernal, Utah, to cap off a dominating season. Butte (45-9) was a perfect 13-0 across three...
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
montanarightnow.com

Lineup announced for Philipsburg Concert and Charity Auction

The 12th annual Philipsburg Concert and Charity Auction will take place at the Winninghoff Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20. The concert is an all-day event, starting at 11 a.m. and finishing up at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blanket or chair to enjoy the music. After...
montanarightnow.com

Montana Western men's basketball announces five-player recruiting class

DILLON — Montana Western Men's Basketball head coach Mike Larsen signed five recruits for the 2022-23 season. This incoming class features three incoming freshman and two college transfers. "I am extremely excited to welcome these five guys to the Montana Western family and the Dillon community," Larsen said. "Our...
montanarightnow.com

Carroll Football Position Preview: Defensive Line

HELENA — Carroll’s defensive line was, perhaps, the stoutest part of a team that went 6-4 a season ago to capture the Saints’ third straight winning campaign. The Saints were the only Frontier Conference program to allow less than 100 yards rushing, on average, per game (94.3) and finished 13th in rush defense in the NAIA.
HELENA, MT

