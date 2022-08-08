ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

‘One in Five’ marathon to honor people facing mental illness

By Michele DeSelms
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A special race will take place this week, with a focus on mental health.

Hope Network’s ‘One in Five Series’ honors the one in five of us who face a mental illness.

Jason Madden, the executive director of the Hope Network Foundation, said the race is part of a larger story. He said it’s a way to take action and start a conversation about mental illness.

Runners can either race a 5k, or be part of a team of five for a team marathon, with each runner doing a portion of the 26.2 miles.

The One in Five race will take place on Friday, Aug. 12 Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Kent County’s Millennium Park. Registration is still open at 1in5series.com . Use the code WOODTV for a $15 discount.

For the full conversation with Jason Madden, the executive director of the Hope Network Foundation, and Lance Kyser, who is running in the race, watch the video in the player above.

