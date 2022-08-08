Read full article on original website
Community Invited to Oral History Project Presentation
EL CENTRO — The public is invited to attend “Voices of the Valley,” a showcase of the oral histories of Imperial Valley community members on Saturday, Aug. 20 in El Centro. The free event will screen some filmed interviews that have been produced as part of an...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Celebrating ‘Ganas’ Among 5 Local Jurists
In the critically acclaimed movie, “Stand and Deliver,” ganas was the mantra. and driving force that propelled children from East L.A. to excel in ways they. had never dreamed possible. Ganas: having the desire to accomplish. This simple word is the common denominator interwoven throughout the. lives of...
VIDEO: Holtville Welcomes Calexico’s Break from Society
HOLTVILLE — Calexico’s Break from Society celebrated the release of its 2005 self-titled album to digital platforms with a mini-festival of sorts, featuring several bands, a DJ, vendors and food, all at Hot Rods & Beer’s outdoor area on Friday night, Aug. 5. Featured acts included professional...
Longtime Ocotillo Resident Continues Quest to Protect Environment
OCOTILLO — The first time that Edie Harmon got involved in an environmental issue in her newly adopted hometown of Ocotillo, it turned out to be a controversy of binational proportions that took years of litigation to resolve. It was 1977. She and her husband, James, had just relocated...
Former Methodist Church Drops Plans to Temporarily House Migrants
HOLTVILLE — Plans have been dropped to convert the former United Methodist Church of Holtville into a welcoming center for migrants who have been released from the custody of local immigration officials. The change of plans has also allowed the United Methodist Church congregation to move forward with the...
San Diego State Town Hall Introduces New Dean
EL CENTRO — Calexico native and San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s newest dean, Dr. Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri, made her first large-scale local public appearance during a town hall event on Tuesday evening, Aug. 9. Núñez was joined by San Diego State University President Adela de la...
Coalition Demands Public Voice in County’s ARPA Spending
EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition has released an online survey asking Imperial County residents what priorities they would like to see the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding applied to. The survey, a coalition member said, was motivated by county officials’ lack of...
Imperial High Grad Gets Nod for CA Chief Justice
SACRAMENTO — California Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated by Gov. Newsom on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to serve as the state’s next chief justice after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye finishes out her term on Jan. 2, 2023. A native of the Imperial Valley, Guerrero graduated from...
