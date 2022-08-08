Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Concord/China Grove Cemetery annual event set
On Sunday, August 21, all roads will lead to China Grove. And, if history repeats itself, the roads will be well-traveled as those with family connections to the Concord/China Grove Cemetery will make their way "home," said Marsha Boutwell, a member of the homecoming committee.
alabamanews.net
Alabama to Return Hundreds of Thousands of Native American Artifacts
The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) took administrative steps today to begin the removal of certain Native American materials from its holdings and the repatriation of the items to federally recognized Indian tribes with historical ties to Alabama. Repatriation is a requirement of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.
wtvy.com
WCCD to offer free hospitality food and beverage service training
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) will begin offering a free Food and Beverage Services training course as a pilot program for the Alabama Community College System Innovation Center in partnership with the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Dothan, Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center, Southeast AlabamaWorks, and Izell Reese. The Food and Beverage Services training program will be a two-day course designed to help fill local workforce needs in the hospitality industry.
Troy Messenger
Looking back, looking ahead at China Grove
On Sunday, August 21, The Concord/China Grove Cemetery will celebrate Homecoming and will also celebrate Pike County’s Bicentennial year 2021,. “The Concord/China Grove Cemetery is so named because the church there was the Concord Primitive Baptist Church,” said Marsha Boutwell, Homecoming committee. “Therefore, we did not want the name ‘Concord’ to be lost.
Troy Messenger
Obituaries, Saturday, August 13, 2022
Benny Ralph Dease, 80, a resident of Corinth Community, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Donnie Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Ramah Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing.
Troy Messenger
‘Cotton Rose Quilters Exhibitions’ fill the Johnson Center for the Arts
Those who attended the artists’ reception for the Cotton Rose Quilter Thursday night at the Johnson Center for the Arts were treated to a bountiful bouquet of colors, designs, textures and patterns spiced with stories of who, what and when. Ninety quilts, or somewhere close, colorfully and beautifully, fill...
Troy Messenger
Pike Extension sends open invitaton to participate
The Pike County Extension Office is extending an open invitation to participate in “Healthy You, A Healthy Farm” on September 1. “Healthy You, A Healthy Farm” is an initiative established by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. The goal of the initiative is to reduce the stigma around mental health struggles in the Alabama agriculture community.
Dana Hall McCain: The Wiregrass is waking up
This is an opinion column. Change and innovation are in the air in southeast Alabama. There’s a palpable energy in the Wiregrass these days that only exists when elected leaders, business interests, and philanthropists converge upon a shared vision and pursue it together. I moved to the region in...
Troy Messenger
The jouney’s end just around the bend
Today, Russ Oliver will ride the last 10 miles of a 3,735-mile bike “Journey of Hope” across America. Oliver, a Pi Kappa Phi at Troy University, is riding in support of the national Pi Kappa Phi’s non-profit organization, The Ability Experience. Along the long way, the bikers stopped at different disability organizations where they had opportunities to interact and build friendships with people with disabilities.
aldailynews.com
Nearly 800 Alabamians sign up for rapid worker training programs
Nearly 800 Alabamians have signed up for a new, rapid workforce training platform launched earlier this year by the Alabama Community College System. As of Wednesday, 292 people had completed the certificate programs that take about three weeks and combine online work and on-site training at campuses around the state.
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake closing for two years
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake, one of Alabama’s first state public fishing lakes, soon will be closing for two years to receive renovations and will be restocked with various sport fish species. Lee Simmons, City of Luverne Parks and Recreation Director, said the lake is an asset to the...
Troy Messenger
Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday
A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
alabamanews.net
Should Short-Staffed Alabama Businesses Use Inmates to Fill Job Openings?
Many Alabama businesses have struggled throughout the pandemic with filling job openings, but could using trusted local jail inmates be the solution?. In North Alabama, Kim Thurston, director of Morgan County Community Corrections and Court Services in Decatur, said fast food and other restaurants, construction companies and manufacturing plants are the top employers using work-release inmates in the county.
luvernejournal.com
New mental health facility to bring 60+ jobs to Brantley
The town of Brantley has announced that city-owned property, located just north of the school on U.S. Route 331, will be the site of Alabama’s newest mental health crisis diversion center. The center will be operated by the South Central Alabama Mental Health Center (SCAMHC), and will be open...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Cheryl Graham of Montgomery
In April of 2018, Cheryl Graham, a former nurse and case manager, decided to start an organization called Amazing Grace Health Ministries, Inc. after seeing a need for senior care. She helps senior citizens by giving out groceries, taking them to the doctor, and helping them with prescriptions. “You know,...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
Troy Messenger
Obituaries, Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Winslow Anthony Stetson, 78, died July 28 in Montgomery, Alabama, from complications stemming from a fall suffered while running. Rick, as he was known to all, was an avid and competitive runner, a soldier, a guidance counselor, an announcer, coach, animal lover, road trip enthusiast, and sports fan. He lived in Millbrook, Alabama.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
Troy Messenger
Troy City Council approves the removal of another dilapidated building
At the Aug. 9 Troy City Council Meeting, the council approved a resolution to remove another dilapidated building in the city. The building in question resides at 505 E. Academy Street and City Building Official Chuck Ingram said that the city has been in contact with the owner about the potential removal of the property since spring of 2020. City Councilman Greg Meeks acknowledged that years prior the owner had also been given an extension from having the building removed before, as well. The council approved the resolution to remove the dilapidated building and the owner will have 30 days from Aug. 10 to respond to the city’s decision.
