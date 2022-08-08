Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Solid season opener for Bobcats
SMITHFIELD — Sky View’s balanced offensive attack along with a physical defensive performance powered the Bobcats to a 35-14 win over 5A Salem Hills Friday night to open the 2022 football season. As with many season openers, both teams showed some first-game jitters early on, but Sky View...
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Grizzlies miss opportunities, fall to Vikings
NORTH LOGAN — Logan High School, temporarily borrowing Green Canyon’s football field, fell to Viewmont in its season opener Friday night, 30-16. The Grizzlies, in their crimson helmets, jerseys and pants threw for a touchdown, rushed for another, kicked a field goal and forced five turnovers in their loss to the 5A Vikings.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Turnovers costly for Riverhawks in opener
MILLVILLE — Heading into the 2022 football season, Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox knew turnovers needed to be a focus. First, he wanted the Riverhawk defense to create more. And obviously, the offense needed to secure the ball when in its possession.
Herald-Journal
Cache County Rodeo draws big names
With the professional rodeo season inching toward the end of the 2022 campaign, cowboys and cowgirls trying to make the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) are traveling to as many performances as possible this time of year. On the opening day and night of the Cache County Fair and Rodeo, it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
Another big win for Ridgeline’s girls soccer team
It was another encouraging result for Ridgeline’s girls soccer program. Emilee Skinner scored a goal and assisted on another as the Riverhawks traveled to Lehi and left with a 2-1 victory over 6A program Skyridge on Thursday. The Falcons went 13-6 a year ago and made it to the finals of the 6A state tournament.
Herald-Journal
NUL baseball: Blue Sox come storming back from 6-2 deficit, blow out Hornets
Scoring opportunities were hard to come by for five innings against Hyrum ace Nic Rasmussen, but Smithfield was undaunted. Smithfield's breakthrough finally came in the sixth inning and what a breakthrough it was.
Herald-Journal
NUL Baseball: Hornets, Blue Sox to square off in finals for 3rd straight year
Things were looking a bit dicey for the top-seeded Hornets for a lengthy portion of their showdown against the fourth-seeded Royals, but one massive inning was all they needed to punch their ticket to a third straight Northern Utah League championship series. Hyrum exploded for 13 runs in the top...
Herald-Journal
Valley towns exit garbage consortium even as standoff eases
Three towns have pulled out of a Cache Valley consortium trying to get a new garbage-service plan in place before Logan stops its countywide trash pickup as announced earlier this year. The news comes as a tense intergovernmental standoff over Logan’s controversial plan appears to be easing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
Hiking from Willow Flat to Bloomington Lake
Cache Valley is generally associated with Cache County, but of course the valley and adjacent mountains extend into Idaho, and the scenery and recreational opportunities are no less spectacular or abundant once you cross the state line. Heading into Idaho and through the town of Franklin, the first major drainage...
Herald-Journal
Davis Cecil Foster
Davis Cecil Foster 7/10/1937 - 8/10/2022 On August 10, 2022, Davis Cecil Foster was 85 years old when complications from congestive heart failure and kidney failure peacefully took him from this life to the next. He was born July 10, 1937, in Preston, Idaho, the son of George Cecil and Aimee Davis Foster. He married Kathleen Layne on Sept. 21, 1961, in Logan, Utah. They were later divorced. On Nov. 19, 1990, he married Joyce Kofoed Rindlisbaker in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Herald-Journal
Major-Mathews wedding
Dale and Dawna Major of Avon are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Chet to Brindie Mathews, daughter of Colette and Cody Mathews of Hyrum. The couple will be sealed in the Logan Utah Temple on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception in their honor from 6 – 8:00 p.m. that evening at The Barn in Old Paradise, 10802 S. Hwy 165, Paradise, Utah. Chet is a graduate of Mountain Crest High School where he was active in 4-H, FFA, Rocky Mountain Jackpot Show Cattle Series, hunting, riding, fishing and family activities. He served in the Ghana Cape Coast and Tennessee Knoxville Missions. He recently finished the BTech Meat Services Program, and will continue his employment with Haviland Training Stables, and will be seeking further employment in the Meat/Cattle Industry. Brindie is also a graduate of Mountain Crest High School, where she was active in FFA, FCCLA, FCHD Human Growth & Development and Interior Design courses. She grew up in agriculture and has worked on her family’s third generation mink farm since she can remember. She has continue her employment in the mink industry and will continue to do so until future endeavors take her alongside Chet in their agricultural pursuits. Chet and Brindie would like to thank their family and friends for their wonderful love and support over the years, and for the bridal showers given for Brindie — Many Thanks! After their marriage, the couple will reside in Nibley. They are registered on Amazon.
Herald-Journal
Hilinski’s Hope Foundation visits USU, keeping son’s memory alive by breaking down mental health stigma
Parents of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski have been giving “Tyler Talks” since their son died by suicide in 2018. Mark and Kym Hilinski center most of their talks around the unique challenges student-athletes face, coupled with the stigma surrounding mental health as a whole. As part...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald-Journal
'Some positive energy': Diver finds lost family heirloom in Oneida Narrows
When Smithfield resident Brandy Smith went tubing at the Oneida Narrows, she was devastated when she lost her engagement ring — a family heirloom — after falling off her tube. Thankfully for her, a skilled diver with a passion for finding treasure came to her rescue.
Herald-Journal
Woodward, Marvin Lee
Woodward Marvin Lee Woodward 78 Hooper passed away August 7, 2022. Myers Mortuary Roy, Utah . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Miller, Ruth Ann Morse
Miller Ruth Ann Morse Miller 85 Hyrum, Utah passed away August 9, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Cattle drive expected to cause traffic delays in Logan Canyon
The U.S. Forest Service is alerting the public of expected traffic delays in Logan Canyon as a result of four-day cattle drive. In a news release from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests, permittees will begin moving their cattle up the canyon on Aug. 15. Over 1400 head of cattle will be moved from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Aug. 18.
Herald-Journal
"It would create a nightmare for our taxpayer": County Council votes no to currently optional state tax deferral law
The Cache County Council voted Tuesday that the county will not grant property tax deferments under Utah Code 59-2-1802 until 2025. According to Cache County Chief Deputy Auditor Dianna Schaeffer, the law, which became effective in May, has made an “administrative nightmare” for the auditor and treasurers’ offices.
Herald-Journal
With hot summer in valley comes multiple tax-hike hearings
A North Logan “Truth in Taxation” hearing last week offered a glimpse of what a lot of towns and their residents are struggling with as municipal costs go up amid skyrocketing property valuations that are already raising homeowners’ property tax bills. North Logan is one of four...
Herald-Journal
Council members, clerk argue legalities of info packets for upcoming vote on open-space bond, RAPZ tax
Discussion about mailing voters information regarding the upcoming vote on the council-approved open-space bond grew heated during Tuesday’s Cache County Council meeting. “To be among friends, how good it feels,” County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield said when he approached the council. Earlier discussion in the meeting had led to small disputes between the council and other county officials.
Comments / 0