Dale and Dawna Major of Avon are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Chet to Brindie Mathews, daughter of Colette and Cody Mathews of Hyrum. The couple will be sealed in the Logan Utah Temple on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception in their honor from 6 – 8:00 p.m. that evening at The Barn in Old Paradise, 10802 S. Hwy 165, Paradise, Utah. Chet is a graduate of Mountain Crest High School where he was active in 4-H, FFA, Rocky Mountain Jackpot Show Cattle Series, hunting, riding, fishing and family activities. He served in the Ghana Cape Coast and Tennessee Knoxville Missions. He recently finished the BTech Meat Services Program, and will continue his employment with Haviland Training Stables, and will be seeking further employment in the Meat/Cattle Industry. Brindie is also a graduate of Mountain Crest High School, where she was active in FFA, FCCLA, FCHD Human Growth & Development and Interior Design courses. She grew up in agriculture and has worked on her family’s third generation mink farm since she can remember. She has continue her employment in the mink industry and will continue to do so until future endeavors take her alongside Chet in their agricultural pursuits. Chet and Brindie would like to thank their family and friends for their wonderful love and support over the years, and for the bridal showers given for Brindie — Many Thanks! After their marriage, the couple will reside in Nibley. They are registered on Amazon.

