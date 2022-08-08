Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW is pleased to announce the addition of award-winning journalist, Cole Miller, to its experienced and talented news team. Cole will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Kelsie Passolt, Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. Cole was...
klkntv.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
1011now.com
Introducing Cole Miller! New 10/11 evening anchor
New transportation center coming to downtown Lincoln. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets. Rental assistance program winding down. Updated: 5 hours ago. Starting now, anyone who has already received assistance will be...
klkntv.com
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
WOWT
Nebraska Broadcasting Hall of Fame honors former WOWT anchor Gary Kerr
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A major honor for a longtime anchor-reporter at 6 News. In a couple of hours at a ceremony in Lincoln, Gary Kerr will be inducted into the Nebraska broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. Gary Kerr spent three decades in Nebraska and Iowa living rooms rent free....
Neb. Public Power District appoints new VP of Customer Services
COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO. While Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent, to the role of Vice President of Customer Service and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, effective September 1.
News Channel Nebraska
Drone shows are now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A unique air show that involves dozens of drones is now available to view in Nebraska. Fantasy Drone Shows is the business that is putting on drone shows that involve different types of drones putting on a stunning display in the sky that's similar to fireworks. The...
Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle
Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
macaronikid.com
Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love
I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
News Channel Nebraska
Trial on hold in lawsuit between Grand Island Public School and its teachers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A settlement may be coming in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Industrial Relations (CIR) in Lincoln. A CIR spokesperson told our news partners at KSNB Wednesday that a scheduled trial had been postponed, although a reason wasn't given.
News Channel Nebraska
Nucor donates ballistic shield to Stanton County Sheriff's Office
STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's department is getting new equipment courtesy of a nearby corporation. On Friday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office received a ballistic shield that is bullet resistant up to small caliber rifles. The shield cost over $2,500, and it was paid for and provided by Nucor Steel Corporation in Norfolk.
News Channel Nebraska
Texas man sentenced for fentanyl-related conviction in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Texas man was sentenced in federal court Thursday in connection to a fentanyl-related conviction in Nebraska. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl.
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
doniphanherald.com
Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over
NORFOLK -- Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.
News Channel Nebraska
Bus gets stuck near Norfolk Middle School on first day of classes
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Traffic in an already congested construction area was further hampered when a bus got stuck Thursday morning. It happened at the corner of Riverside Blvd. and Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk. The bus appeared to have run off the road and become stuck in a construction zone. The...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Motorcyclist allegedly assaults officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a motorcyclist who reportedly struck a bike patrol officer early Thursday morning. LPD said police saw a green racing style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights, around 12:30 a.m. at 14th and O Streets. They said they had seen the motorcycle on multiple times driving extremely recklessly through the downtown area.
Kearney Hub
'Emotional journey': Crete teacher travels to Wyoming to learn about dark corner of American history
Family road trips from Lincoln to the sleepy Wyoming towns of Ten Sleep and Worland were fixtures of Nikki Menard's summers growing up. Her adoptive parents hailed from the two towns in the Bighorn Basin, a sprawling arid plateau flanked by mountains and cut by rivers. But despite how familiar...
