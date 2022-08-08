ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NE

1011now.com

Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW is pleased to announce the addition of award-winning journalist, Cole Miller, to its experienced and talented news team. Cole will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Kelsie Passolt, Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. Cole was...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Introducing Cole Miller! New 10/11 evening anchor

New transportation center coming to downtown Lincoln. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets. Rental assistance program winding down. Updated: 5 hours ago. Starting now, anyone who has already received assistance will be...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Neb. Public Power District appoints new VP of Customer Services

COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO. While Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent, to the role of Vice President of Customer Service and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, effective September 1.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Drone shows are now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A unique air show that involves dozens of drones is now available to view in Nebraska. Fantasy Drone Shows is the business that is putting on drone shows that involve different types of drones putting on a stunning display in the sky that's similar to fireworks. The...
NORFOLK, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle

Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
LINCOLN, NE
macaronikid.com

Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love

I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Trial on hold in lawsuit between Grand Island Public School and its teachers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A settlement may be coming in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Industrial Relations (CIR) in Lincoln. A CIR spokesperson told our news partners at KSNB Wednesday that a scheduled trial had been postponed, although a reason wasn't given.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nucor donates ballistic shield to Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's department is getting new equipment courtesy of a nearby corporation. On Friday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office received a ballistic shield that is bullet resistant up to small caliber rifles. The shield cost over $2,500, and it was paid for and provided by Nucor Steel Corporation in Norfolk.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Texas man sentenced for fentanyl-related conviction in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Texas man was sentenced in federal court Thursday in connection to a fentanyl-related conviction in Nebraska. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over

NORFOLK -- Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bus gets stuck near Norfolk Middle School on first day of classes

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Traffic in an already congested construction area was further hampered when a bus got stuck Thursday morning. It happened at the corner of Riverside Blvd. and Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk. The bus appeared to have run off the road and become stuck in a construction zone. The...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Motorcyclist allegedly assaults officer

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a motorcyclist who reportedly struck a bike patrol officer early Thursday morning. LPD said police saw a green racing style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights, around 12:30 a.m. at 14th and O Streets. They said they had seen the motorcycle on multiple times driving extremely recklessly through the downtown area.
LINCOLN, NE

