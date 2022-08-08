Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday
A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
Troy Messenger
History of Brundidge: Mapped out
The Brundidge Historical Society will host two programs on the Sanborn Maps of Brundidge on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the We Piddle Around Theater. Admission is free and open to the public but tickets are required and may be reserved by calling 334-685-5524. Courtney Pinckard, from...
Troy Messenger
‘Cotton Rose Quilters Exhibitions’ fill the Johnson Center for the Arts
Those who attended the artists’ reception for the Cotton Rose Quilter Thursday night at the Johnson Center for the Arts were treated to a bountiful bouquet of colors, designs, textures and patterns spiced with stories of who, what and when. Ninety quilts, or somewhere close, colorfully and beautifully, fill...
Troy Messenger
Looking back, looking ahead at China Grove
On Sunday, August 21, The Concord/China Grove Cemetery will celebrate Homecoming and will also celebrate Pike County’s Bicentennial year 2021,. “The Concord/China Grove Cemetery is so named because the church there was the Concord Primitive Baptist Church,” said Marsha Boutwell, Homecoming committee. “Therefore, we did not want the name ‘Concord’ to be lost.
Troy Messenger
Troy City Council approves the removal of another dilapidated building
At the Aug. 9 Troy City Council Meeting, the council approved a resolution to remove another dilapidated building in the city. The building in question resides at 505 E. Academy Street and City Building Official Chuck Ingram said that the city has been in contact with the owner about the potential removal of the property since spring of 2020. City Councilman Greg Meeks acknowledged that years prior the owner had also been given an extension from having the building removed before, as well. The council approved the resolution to remove the dilapidated building and the owner will have 30 days from Aug. 10 to respond to the city’s decision.
Troy Messenger
The jouney’s end just around the bend
Today, Russ Oliver will ride the last 10 miles of a 3,735-mile bike “Journey of Hope” across America. Oliver, a Pi Kappa Phi at Troy University, is riding in support of the national Pi Kappa Phi’s non-profit organization, The Ability Experience. Along the long way, the bikers stopped at different disability organizations where they had opportunities to interact and build friendships with people with disabilities.
Troy Messenger
Pike Extension sends open invitaton to participate
The Pike County Extension Office is extending an open invitation to participate in “Healthy You, A Healthy Farm” on September 1. “Healthy You, A Healthy Farm” is an initiative established by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. The goal of the initiative is to reduce the stigma around mental health struggles in the Alabama agriculture community.
Troy Messenger
‘Animal Cracker’ sweetens pet photo pot
Ever heard the phrase, “so ugly, he’s cute?”. Certainly, it applies to Animal Cracker, a recent entry in the Human Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest. Animal Cracker is not a crunchy boxed cookie, Animal Cracker, the pride of the Shandrew family, is as cute and lovable, as all the animals in a cracker box.
Troy Messenger
Obituaries, Saturday, August 13, 2022
Benny Ralph Dease, 80, a resident of Corinth Community, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Donnie Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Ramah Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing.
Troy Messenger
Troy hoops comes together on once-in-a-lifetime trip
This week the Troy University men’s basketball team returned from an eight-day foreign trip to Costa Rica to learn about the region’s rich history and culture, as well as get some basketball in. The team started their trip on July 30 in San Jose, Costa Rica for five...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib falls to Highland Home in preseason jamboree
The Pike Lib Patriots kicked off its inaugural season in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) on Friday night with a preseason jamboree against the Highland Home Flying Squadron on the road and fell 18-0. Highland Home is coming off a Class 2A Semifinals appearance in 2021 and this...
Troy Messenger
Troy softball hires new assistant coach
The Troy Trojans softball team announced the hiring of former Florida State catcher Anna Shelnutt as the school’s new assistant coach. Shelnutt comes to Troy after one year as an instructor at Champions Fast Pitch Academy in Marietta, GA. Shelnutt was one of the most prolific players in the history of Florida State softball and was the star catcher on the school’s 2018 National Championship team. During the 2018 College Series run, Shelnutt belted five home runs and scored 15 runs in the postseason.
Troy Messenger
Troy soccer ready to prove the doubters wrong
The Troy Trojans soccer team is coming off a 4-0 spring schedule and is geared up to improve on the frustrating 2021 season as the 2022 season fast approaches. New Troy coach Robert Lane joined the program in January and hit the ground running but owes the success of the spring schedule to his players.
