At the Aug. 9 Troy City Council Meeting, the council approved a resolution to remove another dilapidated building in the city. The building in question resides at 505 E. Academy Street and City Building Official Chuck Ingram said that the city has been in contact with the owner about the potential removal of the property since spring of 2020. City Councilman Greg Meeks acknowledged that years prior the owner had also been given an extension from having the building removed before, as well. The council approved the resolution to remove the dilapidated building and the owner will have 30 days from Aug. 10 to respond to the city’s decision.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO