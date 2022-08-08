The Carroll Public Library Board of Trustees has released the list of finalists in their search for a new Library Director. The candidates are Kuemper Catholic School Librarian Angela Hughes; Scranton Library Director Wendy Johnson; and Abilene, Kan. Public Library Director Wendy Moulton. Hughes has served as a librarian in the Kuemper Catholic School System for the past 19 years. She holds a Master’s Degree in Library and Information Services from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Johnson has been with the H.F. & Maude Marchant Memorial Library in Scranton for the last four years. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and a minor in French from the University of Iowa. Moulton has been the library director for the Abilene Public Library since 2013 and also served as library director for Clay Center, Kan. She earned her Master’s Degree in Library Science from Emporia State University in Kansas. The Board of Trustees is hosting a public reception on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the library for the candidates to introduce themselves and speak with stakeholders. Individual interviews are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15, and city officials hope they will be ready to announce the Carroll Public Library’s next director by the end of the month.

CARROLL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO