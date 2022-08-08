Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Back-2-School Bash This Weekend In Lake City
Opportunity Living in Lake City is hosting a Back-2-School Bash this weekend. The event is on Saturday, August 13, starting at 10:00 a.m. and running till 1:00 p.m. There will be loads of fun for everyone to enjoy, such as bounce houses, foam machines, music, crafts, yard games, and more. For more information, individuals can visit Opportunity Living’s Facebook page. A list of events can be found included with this story on our website. The event is taking place at 1890 East Main Street in Lake City.
1380kcim.com
Ar-We-Va Community School District Set To Begin Classes On August 23
The 2022-23 school year begins two weeks from today (Tuesday) for the Ar-We-Va Community School District. Superintendent Jeff Kruse says they are looking forward to another school year and are excited to welcome students back. He adds during the summer, they did a few building upgrades. Kruse says the school...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
977thebolt.com
For Jensen, demolition of Wildcat Wonderland is ‘bittersweet’
Humboldt, IA – Phase one of the Wildcat Wonderland build commenced yesterday in Taft Park. While the new structure is slowly starting to take shape, the footprint of the existing structure shrunk as Jensen Drainage & Excavation began to demolish the remaining portions of the former Wildcat Wonderland. Gary...
1380kcim.com
Madonna Riesberg of Carroll
Madonna Bernadette Riesberg, 84 of Carroll, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022 at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Lectors for the Funeral Mass will be Sarah White, Kelsey Scallon, and Rachel Lemka. Gift Bearers will be Kendra Riesberg and Elowen Lemka. Casket Bearers will be Jake Riesberg, Alex Riesberg, Scott Brainard, Jack Boulware, Andy Boulware, and Zach Lemka. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
1380kcim.com
Ronald Vogl of Manning
A private Mass of Christian Burial for 81-year-old, Ronald Vogl of Manning will be held this week. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. A visitation without the family present will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. Ron is survived by his wife, Gay Lynn of Manning; a daughter, Tammy (Ivan) Martin of Urbandale; a son, Jason Vogl of Manning; 3 sisters: Dory (Wayne) Sell of Silver City, Marge (Paul) Cumpton of Omaha, and Pat Vogl of Council Bluffs; a brother-in-law, Jerry Muhlbauer of Halbur; and his mother-in-law, Jean Singsank of Manning.
widerightnattylite.com
Kayden Fish Commits To Iowa State
Kayden Fish, AAU teammate of Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State this evening. The 6ft 6 power forward caught the eye of T.J. Otzelberger while recruiting Omaha Biliew and became a target right away for the Cyclone staff. Fish holds offers from Xavier, Boston College, Colorado State, and others....
1380kcim.com
End Of Summer Bash Hosted By Carroll County Conservation Is Tomorrow Night
Summer is coming to a close, and the public is invited to attend an End of Summer Bash presented by Carroll County Conservation. Naturalist Kristen Bieret says the event is free and open to the public tomorrow (Thursday) starting at 5:00 p.m. Bieret adds the event is at the picnic shelter house by the playground, and there will be plenty of fun activities.
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
KCCI.com
Hundreds of dead fish are piling up in Iowa community
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Dead carp are piling up in Storm Lake. It's causing people to ask the Department of Natural Resources what they can do to get rid of them. One resident had more than one hundred on his shoreline Monday with dozens more floating in the water.
Iowa DNR: Virus confirmed cause of death of carp in Storm Lake
The Iowa DNR confirmed the Koi Herpes Virus to be what killed thousands of carp at Storm Lake.
1380kcim.com
Iowa Savings Bank Bake Sale Raises Over $3,000 For Patients At St. Anthony Cancer Center
Iowa Savings Bank (ISB) recently donated over $3,000 to patients at the St. Anthony Cancer Center following their bake sale hosted at the Carroll branch earlier this summer. On June 14, they invited the community to stop by the bank to purchase homemade treats. The response was so overwhelming that ISB had to send staff home to bake more. Initially, they had hoped to raise around $500, but they smashed that expectation with a total of $3,110. They use the funds to purchase $2,800 in gas cards from Al’s Corner that will be distributed to cancer patients with the remainder to be used by the hospital for patient benefit as needed. A photo from the presentation last week can be found included with this story on our website.
1380kcim.com
Pastor Robert “Bob” McKnight of Jefferson, formerly of Scranton
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, IA, formerly of Scranton, IA, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, IA surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the...
1380kcim.com
Carroll Library Board Of Trustees Releases Director Finalist List
The Carroll Public Library Board of Trustees has released the list of finalists in their search for a new Library Director. The candidates are Kuemper Catholic School Librarian Angela Hughes; Scranton Library Director Wendy Johnson; and Abilene, Kan. Public Library Director Wendy Moulton. Hughes has served as a librarian in the Kuemper Catholic School System for the past 19 years. She holds a Master’s Degree in Library and Information Services from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Johnson has been with the H.F. & Maude Marchant Memorial Library in Scranton for the last four years. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and a minor in French from the University of Iowa. Moulton has been the library director for the Abilene Public Library since 2013 and also served as library director for Clay Center, Kan. She earned her Master’s Degree in Library Science from Emporia State University in Kansas. The Board of Trustees is hosting a public reception on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the library for the candidates to introduce themselves and speak with stakeholders. Individual interviews are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15, and city officials hope they will be ready to announce the Carroll Public Library’s next director by the end of the month.
1380kcim.com
Lavonne “Bonnie” Dryden of Carroll
Lavonne “Bonnie” Dryden, age 95, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Organist for the service will be Abe Batten. Casket bearers will be Bonnie’s family. Burial will be in Summit Hill Cemetery in Pocahontas, IA.
1380kcim.com
More Than 30 Carroll County Static Exhibits Chosen For Display At Iowa State Fair
More than 30 4-H presenters from the Carroll County Fair were selected to bring their static exhibits or presentation to the Iowa State Fair for display. Judges chose only eight percent of the 392 exhibits showcased during last month’s fair in Coon Rapids. The selected entries include two communications presentations, five animal, ag, and natural resources displays, 11 creative arts exhibits, five family and computer sciences projects, two personal development entries, and six exhibits centered on science, engineering, and technology. Entries were judged at the conference level based on goals, workmanship, creativity, and overall learning. The Iowa State Fair opens Thursday, Aug. 11 in Des Moines and runs through Aug. 21. The complete list of selected entries is included below.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Fire Chief, Dan Hannasch, Settling Into His New Role
Carroll’s new Fire Chief, Dan Hannasch, is now a month into the new position and is beginning to settle into the new responsibilities. With 30 years of firefighting experience, Hannasch says the fire department side of the transition has gone smoothly. The Carroll Fire Chief position consists of two parts. Seventy percent of the job is focused on department-related issues, and the remainder is serving as the city’s primary building official. Over the last four weeks, much of his time has been spent getting up to speed on building codes and ordinance enforcement. He says he is fortunate to have two great staff members in the building department to rely on.
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
